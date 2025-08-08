Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina: Mbeumo, Cunha Make Old Trafford Debuts
It’s been a summer of positivity for Manchester United thus far, and supporters will soon welcome a new No. 9 to Ruben Amorim’s ranks.
Benjamin Šeško is Old Trafford-bound, and who knows, perhaps his signing will be confirmed in time for the club to do an unveiling during Saturday’s friendly with Fiorentina. His debut is likely to arrive the following weekend, as the Red Devils open their Premier League account against Arsenal.
Šeško’s arrival completes a pricey overhaul of Man Utd’s historically poor attack, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha already making their respective bows out in the United States. However, the two newbies are poised to appear in United colours at their new home for the first time on Saturday.
Here’s how Amorim could line his Man Utd side up for their final friendly of the summer.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—André Onana is working his way back from a hamstring injury and closing in on a return. However, he may not be ready to go in time for Fiorentina’s visit.
CB: Leny Yoro—Yoro’s debut season was blighted by injury, but he has the makings of a cornerstone piece in United’s backline. He’s primarily played on the right side of Amorim’s back three in preseason.
CB: Harry Maguire—The Englishman functioned as the Portuguese’s rock in the heart of his defence last season, and Maguire should assume that role again in 2025–26.
CB: Ayden Heaven—Two youngsters are set to appear on either side of the experienced Maguire, with Heaven making a distinct impression since joining from Arsenal in January.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amad’s role is bound to alter this term, but Mbeumo’s arrival means he’ll likely feature as United’s right wing-back plenty.
CM: Casemiro—The football hasn’t left the veteran Brazilian just yet, as he enjoyed a bounce-back 2024–25 season. Man Utd require an athlete in midfield, but he’s probably the best foil for their captain right now.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—With Amorim keen to integrate the fresh faces in attack, Fernandes could occupy a deeper role. He was very productive on tour and quick to call out his teammates after the 2–2 with Everton.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The January addition will surely benefit from enjoying his first full preseason with Amorim, and there were hugely positive signs from the young Dane on tour.
AM: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo was forced to wait for his United debut, with Amorim picking him for their final game of the tour. The Cameroonian international is expected to make an immediate impact.
AM: Matheus Cunha—Cunha started up top against Everton last time out, but will perform the role he was signed to play for Amorim on Saturday.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Šeško’s signing obviously isn’t great news for Højlund, and United may well be putting him in the shop window this weekend.