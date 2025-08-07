Man Utd ‘Reach Agreement’ With RB Leipzig Over Benjamin Sesko
Manchester United have struck a deal with RB Leipzig to finally win the race for striker Benjamin Šeško, it has emerged.
Šeško had the options of United and Newcastle after both sides sent officials to Leipzig in search of an agreement. While the Magpies had submitted the superior bid, Šeško had previously signalled a desire to join the Red Devils.
The Slovenia striker retained that stance in talks on Thursday and The Athletic were the first to reveal that United and Leipzig have now reached an agreement over a transfer fee.
United have agreed to pay an initial €76.5 million (£66.7 million, $89.1 million), with a further €8.5 million (£7.4 million, €9.9 million) in add-ons, having conceded to raising the portion of the fee which would be guaranteed to Leipzig.
Leipzig favoured Newcastle’s bid, which was made up of an initial €82.5 million (£72 million, $96 million) with just €2.5 million (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) in add-ons, but Šeško’s determination to join United ultimately forced a compromise with the Manchester club.
Šeško, who has been training alone in recent days, has now been given permission to travel for a medical with United.
Should all go according to plan, Šeško will become the third big-money addition to United’s attack this summer. Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million ($83.4 million) before Bryan Mbeumo was signed from Brentford in a package worth £71 million ($94.7 million).
Šeško’s arrival would take United’s summer spending over £200 million ($266.9 million).
United are expected to focus on signing a new midfielder once they get Šeško through the door, although a proposed move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba may prove too expensive.