Why Harry Maguire Has Been Left Out of Man Utd’s Pre-Season Tour
After a stop-off in Stockholm to begin their summer programme, Manchester United are heading to the United States for the second iteration of the Premier League Summer Series.
An extended 2024–25 campaign saw Ruben Amorim take his squad to the Far East for a pair of post-season friendlies, and now United are heading across the Atlantic as they ramp up their preparations for what everyone associated with the club hopes is a resurgent season.
The Red Devils face three Premier League rivals in three American cities over a week before returning home for one final pre-season outing against Fiorentina. Arsenal visit Old Trafford to kick off 2025–26 on August 17.
Amorim has named a 32-man travelling squad to the U.S. for the upcoming tournament, and among the notable absentees was Harry Maguire, who emerged as a regular at the heart of the manager’s back three last season.
Here’s why the Englishman was excluded from Amorim’s squad.
Man Utd are travelling to Chicago on Tuesday without Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, who make up Amorim’s ’bomb squad’ and are expected to leave the club this summer. Marcus Rashford had also been ostracised, and he’s now close to completing a loan move to Barcelona.
Despite his exclusion, Maguire is not in the manager’s bad books. It’s been widely reported that the England international missed Tuesday’s flight due to a “personal matter”, and there’s hope Maguire will join the rest of the squad in the U.S. at a later date, potentially before they face West Ham United in their opening game of the tournament on Saturday night.
Summer arrival Matheus Cunha made his debut for the club during the goalless stalemate with Leeds United, while the transfer of Bryan Mbeumo was completed in time so the Cameroonian could travel with the team on Tuesday. The former Brentford winger will be expected to make his bow for the club at Soldier Field this weekend.