Man Utd ‘Accept’ Rasmus Hojlund Bid, Striker Undecided
Manchester United are reported to have accepted a bid for striker Rasmus Højlund from AC Milan, who are now working to convince the Dane to accept an exit from Old Trafford this summer.
Højlund has spoken publicly on a number of occasions this summer to stress his desire to remain with United beyond the transfer window, but his future was plunged into doubt on Thursday with news that the Red Devils have agreed to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško in a package worth a total of €85 million (£73.8 million, $99.1 million).
With Šeško expected to spearhead United’s attack alongside fellow new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, questions have been asked about Højlund’s future and a number of sides across Europe have expressed interest.
Among his suitors are Milan and, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A giants have already reached an agreement with United over a loan deal for Højlund which would include the option for a permanent transfer next summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport put the price tag for a future transfer at around €35 million (£30.4 million, $40.8 million).
Crucially, Højlund has not yet given his approval to the move, with Milan officials now working to convince him to leave Old Trafford this month.
The 22-year-old is still under contract with United until 2028, with the option to extend for a further 12 months. While there is no urgent rush to address his future, Højlund will have to decide whether he is prepared to accept a backup role two years after his £72 million ($96.7 million) move from Atalanta.
Højlund has netted 26 goals in 95 appearances across all competitions for United, including 14 Premier League strikes. However, after 10 in his debut season, the Dane managed just four in 2024–25, while teammate Joshua Zirkzee contributed three of his own.
Rebuilding his attack has been a priority for manager Ruben Amorim this summer and, with Šeško in Manchester to finalise his move to Old Trafford, the focus can now be turned elsewhere.