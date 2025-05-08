Man Utd Receive Antony Transfer Threat
Real Betis CEO Ramón Alarcón has warned Manchester United over the future of Antony, admitting the Spanish club will look for alternatives should the Red Devils refuse to extend his current loan deal for another year.
Antony's £86m ($101.2m) move to Old Trafford in 2022 has been nothing short of a disaster and the Brazilian has justifiably been labelled the biggest flop in Premier League history. He's struggled to nail down a starting berth in Manchester, managing just 12 goals in 96 appearances.
United decided to loan the 25-year-old abroad during the most recent winter transfer window and Betis took a chance on the trickster. Their gamble has been rewarded, with the former Ajax winger exploding into life in Seville.
Antony has scored seven times and provided four assists at the time of writing, helping Betis to sixth in La Liga and the semifinal of the Europa Conference League. Such form has naturally drawn speculation over his future, with United reportedly keen to offload him permanently this summer.
However, Betis chief Alarcón has revealed his desire to sign Antony on loan again next season, seemingly ruling out any permanent transfer for the South American.
Speaking with El Desmarque, he stated: “The good thing is that at Christmas we made a promise to Manchester [United]. If he comes here to Betis, it's a place where he'll regain his value, which is what they wanted, because it comes through play, and because it's a place that adapts very well to the type of game Antony had.
“[The promise] has been kept. Manchester now knows, and the player knows, that he's happy here and that he's found his place here.
“We also have to value the player's commitment, as he has 20 days left with the team and is like one of the team members. We'll see when he arrives in the summer if there's an option to bring him in for another year. If not, we'll have to look for another, because the important thing is really to be a team player. If it's not Antony, it will be someone else, but we have to keep competing.”
Antony's return to form will pique the interest of clubs across Europe, many of whom will be aiming to strike a cut-price deal with United this summer. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to be forced into an unfavourable transfer and could consider loaning him out again. If so, Betis are waiting.