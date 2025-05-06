Man Utd, Real Betis Explore New Antony Deal After Stellar Season, per Report
Developing talks between Manchester United and Real Betis could see Antony remain in Spain for another season.
Although Antony's loan with Real Betis is set to end in just a few weeks, the La Liga side is taking steps to keep the Brazilian in white and green. Spanish outlet MARCA reported Real Betis and Manchester United met to discuss a new deal to extend Antony's loan for the next 12 months.
Originally, Manchester United wanted to sell Antony at the end of the 2024–25 season, but they will reportedly entertain another loan if they are unable to offload the winger for a satisfactory price. The club would rather allow Antony to keep increasing his value than to sell the 25-year-old for below their asking price.
Real Betis are the obvious choice should Manchester United agree to another loan for Antony. The former Ajax star has been vocal about his desire to stay at the club following his stellar debut La Liga campaign. Since transferring to the Spanish outfit in January, Antony has recorded seven goals and four assists across all competitions for Real Betis.
In fact, Antony has more La Liga goals (4) in 2025 than Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior (3) and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (1). His most recent winner against Espanyol is one of the best goals of the entire La Liga season.
Not only has Antony helped Real Betis in their charge to finish the La Liga season in the Champions League places, but he has also played an integral role in the club's Conference League campaign. The Brazilian is almost unrecognizable to the player that struggled for years at Manchester United.
Antony joined the Red Devils in 2022 for a $108 million (£86 million) fee and only scored 12 goals in 96 appearances. It looked like Manchester United would inevitably lose money on a sale of their blockbuster signing, but Antony's resurgence at Real Betis is giving both the club and their player new opportunities in the summer transfer window.
Manchester United might find it is in their best interest to forgo a permanent sale on the 25-year-old in the coming months and instead loan Antony out again to further jack up his price. Real Betis are first in line to complete a loan deal for the winger, but there will undoubtedly be other interested parties coming to the table.