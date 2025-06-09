Man Utd Release 10 Players Ahead of 2025–26 Season
Manchester United published their retained list sent to the Premier League at season’s end indicating which players will remain, and the 10 now leaving on free transfers. Among those departing are three Premier League veterans: Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelöf.
Eriksen made 108 appearances for Man Utd during his tenure after joining from Brentford in 2022 as an Erik ten Hag signing. The 33-year-old Dane scored in his final appearance on the final day of the Premier League season against Aston Villa.
Lindelöf, 30, was one of the longest tenured Man Utd players after Jose Mourinho signed the Swede in 2017. He, alongside Eriksen, was part of Ten Hag’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs. Evans, in his second stint with with the club, also received an FA Cup winner’s medal.
Manchester United Players Released After 2024–25 Season
- Christian Eriksen
- Jonny Evans
- Victor Lindelöf
- Hubert Graczyk
- Jack Kingdon
- Sam Murray
- Tom Myles
- James Nolan
- Tom Wooster
- Tom Heaton
Heaton, the club confirmed, is in talks over a new deal that would see him stay at the club next season. Amid links to Emiliano Martinez, and retaining the contracts of André Onana and Altay Bayındır, Man Utd would have four goalkeepers on the books. Though, Heaton would likely serve as third or fourth-choice goalkeeper. He’s only made three first-team appearances across two spells at the club as an academy graduate.
The remaining names—Graczyk, Kingdon, Murray, Myles, Nolan and Wooster—are academy products which the club will aid in securing new contracts.
Of the players linked with moves this summer, Man Utd retained Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho. The club will look to cash in on those four particularly this summer as Ruben Amorim overhauls his squad.