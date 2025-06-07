Alejandro Garnacho’s Man Utd Future ‘Confirmed’ as Interested Clubs Lurk
Alejandro Garnacho has agreed to search for a move away from Manchester United this summer as Ruben Amorim seeks to rebuild his struggling squad, a report has confirmed.
After United’s disappointing season came to an end, it emerged Amorim had informed Garnacho he was free to find a new club this summer, having previously called out the Argentina international over his training levels.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho and Man Utd have come to a decision to part ways this summer. Romano listed staying in the Premier League as a serious option with three unnamed clubs interested—Chelsea have chased the winger in the past— alongside European interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Italian clubs.
The club are reportedly demanding as much as £60 million ($80.9 million) this summer for Garnacho.
The 20-year-old made his senior Red Devils debut in 2022 under Erik ten Hag. He was part of Man Utd’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs under the Dutchman and won Copa América 2024 with Argentina. Praised for his pace, Garnacho established himself as a first-team regular from 2023 onward, racking up 36 league appearances in each of the last two seasons. Though, his goal tally never eclipsed double figures in the Premier League.
Garnacho, alongside Marcus Rashford, were notably dropped from Amorim’s squad for the Portuguese’s first Manchester derby, sparking discussions regarding his future at the club. Rashford finished the season on loan at Aston Villa while Garnacho struggled to put together consistent performances in Amorim’s system.
Garnacho, who received a limited role in Man Utd’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur, called the campaign a “piece of s---”. He was subsequently left out of Amorim’s squad for their Premier League finale against Villa.
With his future reportedly confirmed, Leverkusen loom as a likely option given Ten Hag succeeding the departed Xabi Alonso.
Man Utd have already signed former Wolves player Matheus Cunha as Amorim prepares to revamp his squad and improve on an unacceptable season by the club’s standards.