‘Not Going to Change’—Man Utd, Ruben Amorim Respond to Kobbie Mainoo ‘Loan Request’
Manchester United are reported to have rejected Kobbie Mainoo’s request to leave the club on loan before the summer transfer window closes.
Mainoo has found himself out of favour in the early weeks of the new season, left as an unused substitute for opening Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham. Instead, Ruben Amorim has preferred a midfield pairing of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with Mainoo’s only minutes so far in 2025–26 coming in Wednesday’s shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Grimsby Town.
The issue of the 20-year-old’s future has come to a head in recent days, when it was reported that he was “open” to the idea of leaving his boyhood club.
But, having asked to be let go on loan, BBC Sport has revealed that Manchester United said no. The stance from the club is that they want Mainoo to stay and fight his place in the team.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Friday, Amorim underlined that.
“I want Kobbie to stay,” the United boss said. “He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie, so that is not going to change. I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed. Everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week.”
Although Chelsea have been linked, much of the interest in Mainoo at this late stage of the window appears to have come from abroad. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were named as two potential suitors for the England international, while a reunion with ex-United midfielder Scott McTominay at Napoli has also been touted—the Serie A champions have been trying to sign Rasmus Højlund too.
Mainoo’s United contract isn’t due to expire until 2027, with the club holding an option to extend by a further 12 months. His current terms were signed at the start of 2023, when he was only 17, and before a meteoric rise towards the end of that year.