Man Utd Squad’s Reaction to Bryan Mbeumo Transfer ‘Revealed’, Thomas Frank Gives Verdict
The Manchester United squad are reported to be delighted by the news of an agreement to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.
Mbeumo made clear his desire to sign for United at the start of the summer transfer window but was made to wait through two unsuccessful bids, before the Red Devils finally struck a deal worth £71 million ($95.3 million).
The Cameroon forward is now set to undergo a medical with United this weekend ahead of becoming the team’s fourth signing of the summer.
It was revealed last month that international teammate André Onana had privately encouraged Mbeumo to move to United. According to the Manchester Evening News, Onana is “so happy” to see the move finalised.
That positivity is shared by the other members of the United squad, who are looking forward to getting to work with Mbeumo in the coming weeks.
Mbeumo’s determination to join United saw him dismiss an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, whose interest in the 25-year-old predates this summer’s arrival of his former manager, Thomas Frank, in the dugout.
Asked for his take on the move after news of the agreement emerged, Frank had nothing but positive words for his former forward.
“Bryan is, of course, a fantastic player,” Frank proclaimed. “I’ve been with him for five years and I think he deserved a move, wherever he goes.
“And as a player, I wish him all the best when you’ve been with a player for so long.”