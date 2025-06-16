‘You Need to Accept It’—Bryan Mbeumo Breaks Silence, Man Utd Star ‘Encourages’ Transfer
Bryan Mbeumo has admitted he is still getting used to seeing his name in the headlines as the Brentford forward attracts interest from both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.
Mbeumo has emerged as a key target for United, who are thought to have bid as much as £60 million ($81.3 million) for the Cameroon international, but Spurs have emerged as rival suitors following the arrival of former Bees manager Thomas Frank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Reports suggest Mbeumo is leaning towards joining United, with Brentford prepared to sell the 20-goal forward if their asking price is met.
The ongoing uncertainty is a new feeling for Mbeumo, who confessed he is trying to adapt to life as a big-money transfer target.
“It [transfer speculation] is a bit new for me I would say!” he told Sky Sports News. “I think it can be the life of a footballer and you need to accept it.”
While Spurs are thought to be making a late push to convince Mbeumo, he is thought to favour a move to United, and the Manchester Evening News claim goalkeeper André Onana played a part in that decision.
Onana, an international teammate of Mbeumo, is said to have spoken highly of life at United and encouraged the 25-year-old to take his talents to Old Trafford this summer, even though he has refused to rule out an exit of his own.
The presence of Frank in the Spurs dugout could yet prove a major threat to United’s hopes of landing Mbeumo, who did not hide his admiration of his former manager.
“He’s done so much for me,” Mbeumo continued. “He literally trusted me from the start.
“I think he developed the team so well. He developed me as a human and a player as well. So I can only wish him all the best, and I’m sure he's going to do well.
“I think he knows everything. He’s really smart. He knows where he wants to bring the team, how he wants to play. I think he’s been fantastic for Brentford. I think he’s going to have some time to adapt, obviously. [Champions League] games, more expectations, as you said, but I’m sure he’s going to do well.
“He knows how to talk to people. He knows how to build a group. And that’s why we’ve been playing so well.”