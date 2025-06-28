’The Reason Why’—Major Hurdle in Jadon Sancho’s Man Utd Exit Revealed
Jadon Sancho’s sizeable wages are proving the greatest barrier to his Manchester United exit amid interest from several European giants, according to one report.
The 25-year-old’s OId Trafford departure is nearing after a disastrous spell with the Red Devils but it’s not proving simple to facilitate a transfer. Chelsea have already passed up the opportunity to sign Sancho permanently following his loan spell with the club last season—paying a £5 million ($6.9 million) penalty fee as a result—and finding a suitable destination for the winger will be challenging.
There has been reported interest from Juventus, Napoli and Fenerbahçe in recent weeks but any transfer remains some way in the distance. Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sancho’s salary is the major issue and the reason why Chelsea and now Fenerbahçe have pulled out of moves.
“At the moment, no one wants to cover the full salary of Jadon Sancho,” said the journalist. “The salary is the topic and it was also the topic for Chelsea. It was also the reason Chelsea decided not to proceed with the Jadon Sancho story because they didn’t want to break their structure with salaries.”
Romano added: “Let’s see what’s going to happen but I can still confirm interest from Italy, the calls from Juventus, the calls from Napoli two weeks ago. But now what’s important to say on Sancho is that Fenerbahçe doesn’t look like a concrete destination for the player.”
Sancho reportedly pockets £250,000 ($343,000) per week at Manchester United and there are not many clubs who can afford to spend such an amount on one player’s salary—especially one that has proven so inconsistent over recent years.
It appears that Sancho might be forced to reduce his wage demands to secure a move this summer. The forward likely to command a transfer fee of approximately £25 million ($34.3 million), only a third of what Manchester United paid for him just four years ago.