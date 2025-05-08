Man Utd 4–1 Athletic Club: Player Ratings as Red Devils Qualify for Europa League Final
Manchester United defeated Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on Thursday to book their spot in the Europa League final.
The Red Devils went behind early through a scintillating strike from Mikel Jauregizar who were without Nico and Inaki Williams on the night. Two second-half goals restored the lead thanks to substitute Mason Mount and Casemiro. Rasmus Hojlund got on the scoresheet as well to mark six goals on aggregate for Ruben Amorim's team, but they weren't done there.
Mount added a fourth in stoppage time to cap off a celebratory night at the Theatre of Dreams.
The result not only booked a spot in the final against Tottenham Hotspur, but it also maintained the side's undefeated record in the competition this season. United finished third in the league phase with five wins and three draws followed by a draw and win against Real Sociedad and Olympique Lyon in the round of 16 and quarterfinals each.
In what's been a season to forget domestically finishing bottom half of the table and failing to defend their FA Cup victory from last year, the Europa League has been a lifeline. If they win the competition, they'll qualify for the Champions League. A potential result and reprieve for the Portuguese manager that will go a long way after taking over for Erik ten Hag mid-season.
Player ratings from the Europa League semifinal second leg below.
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Athletic Club (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
6.1/10
CB: Leny Yoro
8.1/10
CB: Harry Maguire
6.1/10
CB: Victor Lindelof
6.9/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
6.9/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7.3/10
CM: Casemiro
8.5/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
7.6/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
8.5/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
6.7/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
7.7/10
SUB: Mason Mount (62' for Ugarte)
8.9/10
SUB: Luke Shaw (62' for Mazraoui)
6.6/10
SUB: Amad Diallo (63' for Garnacho)
7.6/10
SUB: Harry Amass (81' for Lindelof)
N/A
SUB: Kobbie Mainoo (81' for Casemiro)
N/A