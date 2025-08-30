Man Utd vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are still hunting for their first win of the 2025–26 season, and they face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
What appeared to be a relatively routine outing for the Red Devils has quickly evolved into an all-or-nothing fixture for Ruben Amorim, with the first international break of the campaign looming. The Portuguese sank to yet another nadir on Wednesday night, as his side were beaten on penalties by League Two Grimsby Town.
United‘s season had started with a valiant effort in defeat to Arsenal, but further questions were raised after last week’s 1–1 draw at Fulham, during which they failed to lay a glove on the Cottagers after taking the lead against the run of play in the second half.
Burnley are projected to be fighting for survival upon their return to the top tier, but their start to the new season has been promising. There were encouraging signs on Gameweek 1 at Tottenham Hotspur, despite falling to a 3–0 defeat, and they notched their first win last weekend by beating a buoyant Sunderland at Turf Moor.
Unlike United, Scott Parker’s men progressed into the third round of the Carabao Cup, overcoming Derby County 2–1 on Tuesday night.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s significant clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Burnley Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: Con Hatzidakis
Man Utd vs. Burnley Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 3 wins
- Burnley: 0 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Man Utd 1–1 Burnley (April 27, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Burnley
Grimsby 2–2 (12–11p) Man Utd - 27/08/25
Burnley 2–1 Derby - 26/08/25
Fulham 1–1 Man Utd - 24/08/25
Burnley 2–0 Sunderland - 23/08/25
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Tottenham 3–0 Burnley - 16/08/25
Man Utd 1–1 Fiorentina - 09/08/25
Burnley 0–1 Lazio - 09/08/25
Man Utd 2–2 Everton - 03/08/25
Stoke 1–0 Burnley - 02/08/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Burnley on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Live radio commentary available via BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Man Utd Team News
Amorim opted for a strong starting lineup at Blundell Park, and eventually called upon the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo when his side went 2–0 behind.
Benjamin Šeško had sights of goal on his first start for the Red Devils but failed to find the back of the net, and he’ll likely return to the bench on Saturday. Amorim will be tempted to start Mason Mount in his front three again, but Bruno Fernandes’ defensive vulnerabilities in a deeper midfield position leave the United boss with a dilemma.
Kobbie Mainoo started in the week but has reaffirmed his desire to leave the club on loan before the deadline, so he’s unlikely to feature here. Lisandro Martínez and Noussair Mazrauoi remain out of action.
Altay Bayındır is likely to return between the posts, replacing André Onana.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Burnley (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha
Burnley Team News
Parker should soon be able to call upon Connor Roberts, who has missed the start of the campaign after sustaining an injury in preseason, but the Welshman will likely return after the international break.
Manuel Benson, Zeki Amdouni and Jordan Beyer are longer-term absentees.
Kyle Walker could perform a wing-back role for the Clarets in hostile territory, while Martin Dúbravka and Hannibal Mejbri are set to line up against their former club. Summer addition Jaidon Anthony has enjoyed a bright start to the season.
Burnley Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Burnley predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (5-4-1): Dúbravka; Walker, Humphreys, Estève, Ekdal, Hartman; Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Anthony; Foster
Man Utd vs. Burnley Score Prediction
Wednesday will be remembered as one of the most infamous nights in Manchester United’s storied history, and it’ll be incredibly tough for Amorim to ever overcome the humiliation at Blundell Park.
This is a mammoth fixture for the Man Utd manager, even if the Red Devils are hesitant to give up on the Portuguese. Burnley at home is a game that once would’ve been cast aside with little fuss, but a mightily tense occasion beckons this weekend.
The mood is drifting towards apathy at the Theatre of Dreams, and it’s easy to predict things going further south for United.
However, we’re going to back Amorim to restore a hint of pride against the Clarets. By hook or by crook, this United team will find a way to prolong the manager’s tenure.