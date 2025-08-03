Man Utd vs. Everton: Premier League Summer Series Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are aiming to confirm themselves as Premier League Summer Series champions this weekend, as they take on Everton on Matchday 3 of the pre-season tournament.
Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have enjoyed themselves out in the United States so far, with their two victories against West Ham United and Bournemouth leaving themselves in pole position at the top of the standings.
They may well have already won the tournament by the time they kick off on Sunday evening, as West Ham take on the Cherries beforehand. Those two teams are three points adrift of Man Utd, with three points each.
Everton were beaten by Graham Potter’s Irons last time out despite taking an early lead, and Bournemouth took the Toffees to the cleaners on Matchday 1 as they scored three times in the second half.
David Moyes, who faces another former club on Sunday, is clamouring for new signings after impressively steering Everton clear of the relegation scrap last season.
Here’s Sports Illustrated‘s guide to this Premier League Summer Series clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 3
- Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
Man Utd vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 4 wins
- Everton: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Everton 2–2 Man Utd (Feb. 22, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Everton
Man Utd 4–1 Bournemouth - 7/30/25
West Ham 2–1 Everton - 7/30/25
Man Utd 1–0 West Ham - 7/26/25
Everton 0–3 Bournemouth - 7/26/25
Man Utd 0–0 Leeds Utd - 7/19/25
Blackburn 1–0 Everton - 7/19/25
Hong Kong 1–3 Man Utd - 5/30/25
Accrington Stanley 1–1 Everton - 7/15/25
ASEAN All Stars 1–0 Man Utd - 5/28/25
Newcastle 0–1 Everton - 5/25/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV
Country
Channel
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
United States
Peacock
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports
International
MUTV
Man Utd Team News
Amorim said before the victory in Chicago that he was hopeful summer addition Bryan Mbeumo would be fit enough to play a part on Sunday, and the winger could make his Man Utd debut off the bench.
A fellow newbie in Matheus Cunha was rested against Bournemouth and should return to the starting XI here. Rasmus Højlund is likely to remain in Amorim’s team after opening the scoring last time out, with Joshua Zirkzee set to miss out again.
André Onana and Lisandro Martínez remain out of action for the Red Devils. Harry Maguire will be involved after he was withdrawn against the Cherries as a precaution.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1): Bayındır; De Ligt, Maguire, Heaven; Dalot, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu; Amad, Cunha; Højlund
Everton Team News
Moyes rotated handily for Everton’s defeat to his former club, with Mark Travers offering Jordan Pickford respite in goal, while 18-year-old Harrison Armstrong was also included in the Toffees XI.
There’s bound to be more changes in Atlanta, and Moyes may reconsider the back three he deployed on Matchday 2 in Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence. The centre back has missed the tour through injury.
New signing Thierno Barry could lead the line after appearing off the bench last time out, while Pickford, James Tarkowski, James Garner and Carlos Alcaraz should all come back into Moyes’ starting lineup here.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Patterson, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Alcaraz, Ndiaye; Barry
Man Utd vs. Everton Score Prediction
Man Utd were mightily efficient against Bournemouth, and while there are still issues to iron out without the ball, there have been a few signs of Amorim evolving his team’s possession play and attack.
United should have both of their new attacking signings available here as they aim to end what‘s been a successful tour with silverware. While Everton have made a big splash up top, there’s a sense of stagnation within the Toffees camp. They require rejuvenation, but that won’t arrive until they‘re back in Merseyside.
Branthwaite is a big miss at centre back, and United should secure their third win of the tournament to win the Summer Series at a canter.