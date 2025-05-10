Man Utd vs. West Ham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United are aiming to keep the good vibes going when they host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Old Trafford crowd witnessed their side reach the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening after an incredible comeback victory against Athletic Club, with the Red Devils, who have saved their best showings for Europe this season, managing a 7-1 aggregate victory over the Basque side that moves them closer to Champions League qualification. Such joy has eluded them in the Premier League, however.
Man Utd, whose previous lowest Premier League finish is eighth, are currently languishing in 15th place and have accumulated fewer than half the points of champions and bitter rivals Liverpool. Their remaining three games are largely meaningless but Ruben Amorim will want to build some momentum ahead of the Europa League final.
West Ham have been similarly abject domestically this term, with Graham Potter's arrival unable to spark a turnaround. While the 17th-placed Irons will leapfrog Man Utd with victory at Old Trafford, they have failed to win any of their previous eight matches.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the clash.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. West Ham Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Sunday, May 11
- Kick-off Time: 14:15 BST / 09:15 ET / 06:15 PT
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- VAR: Andy Madley
Man Utd vs. West Ham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 2 wins
- West Ham: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: West Ham 2–1 Man Utd (October 27, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Man Utd
West Ham
Man Utd 4–1 Athletic Club – 08/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Tottenham – 04/05/25
Brentford 4–3 Man Utd – 04/05/25
Brighton 3–2 West Ham – 26/04/25
Athletic Club 0–3 Man Utd – 01/05/25
West Ham 1–1 Southampton – 19/04/25
Bournemouth 1–1 Man Utd – 27/04/25
Liverpool 2–1 West Ham – 13/04/25
Man Utd 0–1 Wolves – 20/04/25
West Ham 2–2 Bournemouth – 05/04/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. West Ham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised - Audio only coverage on talkSPORT, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Manchester
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico
Man Utd Team News
Amorim has confirmed that Harry Maguire suffered an injury setback during the midweek win over Athletic Club and has suggested he won't take any risks on half-fit players ahead of the Europa League final. It seems unlikely that the English defender will feature on Sunday.
If he's sidelined, he will join Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, Jonny Evans, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven, Toby Collyer and Joshua Zirkzee in the treatment room. Quite the injury list for the Red Devils.
Amorim made sweeping changes in defeat at Brentford last weekend but will likely name a stronger starting XI against the Hammers. Mason Mount could retain his place in the Premier League XI after his heroics from the bench on Thursday, while Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo could come into the team after only being used as substitutes against Athletic.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, Lindelöf, Shaw; Dorgu, Mainoo, Ugarte, Amass; Fernandes, Mount; Højlund.
West Ham Team News
West Ham are without just two first-teamers for the trip to Manchester, with long-term absentees Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville still unavailable. The duo are both missing for the season after major injuries, but Edson Álvarez is available once more having been absent since mid-April.
The Irons have confirmed the departures of Danny Ings, Aaron Cresswell, Łukasz Fabiański and Vladimír Coufal at the end of the season, with the quartet likely to earn some minutes before they say their farewells.
West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
West Ham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Areola; Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Souček, Paquetá, Emerson; Bowen, Kudus; Füllkrug.
Man Utd vs. West Ham Score Prediction
If Man Utd can replicate their final 20-minute performance against Athletic, they could demolish West Ham on Sunday. The Irons are in dismal form and their confidence is extremely low, with goals having been surprisingly hard to come by despite their impressive arsenal of attacking threats.
But Man Utd have been incredibly unpredictable this season and their Premier League form has been woeful. Even if they have the individual quality to overcome the Hammers, it's unlikely to be a straightforward victory.