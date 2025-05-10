Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham: Premier League
Manchester United are aiming to end their alarming winless streak in the Premier League when they host fellow strugglers West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Devils are without victory in the league since returning from the March international break and last weekend's defeat at Brentford means they have drawn or lost their last six in the competition. While their focus has understandably been on the Europa League - where they reached the final on Thursday - such disappointing domestic form remains unacceptable.
Man Utd know a ninth Premier League defeat at Old Trafford would see West Ham leapfrog them in the standings and they could finish the weekend as low as 17th. Ruben Amorim will be determined to avoid that embarrassment on Sunday.
Here is how the Red Devils could line up on home soil.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Altay Bayındır started last weekend and conceded four for a second straight match, with Onana, despite his flaws, still being the undisputed number one at Old Trafford.
CB: Leny Yoro—The young Frenchman has been a mainstay in the back three during the last few months and will have to keep close tabs on West Ham's tricky inside forward Mohammed Kudus this weekend.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Harry Maguire picked up a knock during the Thursday night victory over Athletic Club and Amorim has confirmed he won't risk players ahead of the Europa League final with Tottenham Hotspur. Lindelöf could move to the centre of defence on Sunday.
CB: Luke Shaw—Like Yoro on the other side, Shaw will have to be on high alert against compatriot Jarrod Bowen at Old Trafford. The defender scored an own goal and endured a difficult 45 minutes at Brentford last time out.
RWB: Patrick Dorgu—With Diogo Dalot injured and Noussair Mazraoui coming off fatigued after an hour midweek, traditional left back Dorgu might move over to the right - a position he has been used in occasionally during his time in England.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Casemiro's renaissance has been impressive after widespread and largely justifiable criticism. However, the 33-year-old's minutes must be managed before the Europa League final and he could be rested against the Hammers, with Mainoo taking his place.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The tough-tackling midfielder will be tasked with stifling fellow South American Lucas Paquetá. Stopping the influential Brazilian is key to keeping the Irons quiet.
LWB: Harry Amass—There's a reason Man Utd are interested in tying Amass to a new contract. The young full back has impressed during his brief minutes this term and could earn some more invaluable experience this weekend.
RF: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes wasn't among the goals midweek but was still pulling the strings for Man Utd. The skipper, who was rested last weekend, remains the tempo-setter and talisman for the Red Devils.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—Even the misfiring Højlund was on the scoresheet midweek, scoring a tap-in following some wonderful work from Amad Diallo. He needs more service like that moving forward.
LF: Mason Mount—Could this be the turning point for Mount? The injury-prone midfielder scored against Brentford and was at the double from the bench on Thursday with two delightful efforts. Confidence will be at an all-time high since his move to Old Trafford.