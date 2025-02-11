Manchester City 2–3 Real Madrid: Player Ratings From Classic Real Madrid Champions League Victory
Real Madrid secured their first victory against Manchester City at the Etihad thanks to a stoppage time winner from Jude Bellingham.
Manchester City and Real Madrid met for the fourth consecutive year in the Champions League knockout stage, but this time, one of the teams will not even make it to the round of 16. The defending English champions hosted the first leg at the Etihad, but it was the visors that dominated the opening stages of the game.
City weathered the storm, though, and struck first in the 19th minute. Joško Gvardiol controlled a pass from Jack Grealish with his chest to put the ball right into the path of Erling Haaland. The striker poked the bouncing ball home to put Pep Guardiola's side up 1–0. Real Madrid had multiple opportunities find an equalizer in the first half, but went down the tunneling trailing by a goal.
Mbappé found the breakthrough for his side in the 60th minute. Dani Ceballos lifted a perfect ball into the box to find the Frenchman, who scored despite wildly mishitting the ball with his shin. City retook the lead from the spot after Ceballos clumsily took down Phil Foden.
The hosts could not hold on until the final whistle, though, and Brahim Díaz brought Real Madrid level against his old club in the 86th minute. Just when it looked like a draw was inevitable, Jude Bellingham bagged the winner in the 92nd minute to give Los Blancos the 2–3 victory.
The deciding match of the Champions League knockout phase tie kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Manchester City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Ederson
6.7/10
RB: Manuel Akanji
6.9/10
CB: Rúben Dias
5.7/10
CB: Nathan Aké
6.8/10
LB: Joško Gvardiol
7.5/10
DM: Bernardo Silva
6.2/10
DM: John Stones
6.5/10
RW: Savinho
6.9/10
AM: Kevin De Bruyne
6.2/10
LW: Jack Grealish
6.2/10
ST: Erling Haaland
8.6/10
SUB: Phil Foden (30' for Grealish)
7.5/10
SUB: Rico Lewis (46' for Akanji)
5.6/10
SUB: Mateo Kovačić (61' for Aké)
5.1/10
SUB: İlkay Gündoğan (84' for De Bruyne)
N/A
SUB: Omar Marmoush (84' for Savinho)
N/A
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.5/10
RB: Fede Valverde
7.2/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.1/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.5/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
6.6/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.5/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
7.1/10
RW: Rodrygo
7.3/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.4/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
8.2/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
8.1/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (81' for Ceballos)
N/A
SUB: Brahim Díaz (88' for Rodrygo)
N/A
SUB: Fran Garcia (92' for Mbappé)
N/A