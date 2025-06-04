Manchester City’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times
Manchester City head to the United States this summer as one of 32 teams competing in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.
After failing to win a trophy for just the second time in the Pep Guardiola era, Man City are poised for a deep run in the tournament given reported impending arrivals and the return of Rodri. Despite calls and criticism of a continuously packed match calendar, the tournament’s financial incentives won't be overlooked by all 32 teams.
Though, Guardiola will have to navigate certain absences with Mateo Kovačić suffering an Achilles injury. James McAtee has also been left out of the squad, plus reported news of Jack Grealish likely missing the cut as well. Still, they’re favoured to advance in their group and make a deep run given the overall talent level and coach on the touchline.
Here’s everything you need to know about Man City’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign.
What 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Man City In?
Man City are competing in Group G. Check out the full list of their opponents below, including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Venu
Wydad AC
Wednesday, June 18
12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST
Lincoln Financial Field
Al Ain
Sunday, June 22
9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Juventus
Thursday, June 26
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Camping World Stadium
Where Are Man City’s Potential 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?
Round of 16
- Date: June 30 or July 1
- Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Quarterfinals
- Dates: July 4 or July 5
- Venues: Camping World Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Semifinals
- Dates: July 8 or July 9
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Final
- Date: July 13, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium