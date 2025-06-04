SI

Manchester City’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times

Manchester City are the heavy favourites to advance from their group and potentially lift the trophy come the July 8 final at MetLife Stadium.

Max Mallow

Erling Haaland (middle) and Omar Marmoush (right) are poised for big performances in the Club World Cup.
Erling Haaland (middle) and Omar Marmoush (right) are poised for big performances in the Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

Manchester City head to the United States this summer as one of 32 teams competing in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.

After failing to win a trophy for just the second time in the Pep Guardiola era, Man City are poised for a deep run in the tournament given reported impending arrivals and the return of Rodri. Despite calls and criticism of a continuously packed match calendar, the tournament’s financial incentives won't be overlooked by all 32 teams.

Though, Guardiola will have to navigate certain absences with Mateo Kovačić suffering an Achilles injury. James McAtee has also been left out of the squad, plus reported news of Jack Grealish likely missing the cut as well. Still, they’re favoured to advance in their group and make a deep run given the overall talent level and coach on the touchline.

Here’s everything you need to know about Man City’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

Catch every FIFA Club World Cup match live and on-demand

What 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Man City In?

Man City are competing in Group G. Check out the full list of their opponents below, including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Venu

Wydad AC

Wednesday, June 18

12 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. BST

Lincoln Financial Field

Al Ain

Sunday, June 22

9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Juventus

Thursday, June 26

3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

Camping World Stadium

Where Are Man City’s Potential 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?

Round of 16

  • Date: June 30 or July 1
  • Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

Quarterfinals

  • Dates: July 4 or July 5
  • Venues: Camping World Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Semifinals

  • Dates: July 8 or July 9
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium

Final

  • Date: July 13, 2025
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium

READ THE LATEST FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

manual

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer