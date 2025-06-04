Man City Fend Off Liverpool to ‘Agree’ Double Midfield Swoop
Manchester City are reportedly on the brink of sealing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, while there is said to be an “agreement” reached with Lyon’s Liverpool target Rayan Cherki.
Pep Guardiola has wasted no time rebuilding his squad. After enduring the worst campaign of his glittering managerial career—which still ended with a third-place Premier League finish and run to the FA Cup final—the Catalan coach has been backed to build his third great City side.
This expensive rejuvenation got underway in January, when City spent more in the winter window than all Bundesliga and La Liga clubs combined. Omar Marmoush was the only mid-season arrival to immediately establish himself as a first-team contender and Guardiola is expected to welcome more new recruits in the coming days.
The Athletic claim that City have already struck an agreement with all involved parties to sign Reijnders for an initial sum of €55 million (£46.3 million, $62.6 million). Fabrizio Romano put the value of the final package at close to €70 million (£58.9 million, $79.7 million), but both reports agree that everything is in place to make Reijnders the club’s first arrival of the summer.
The Dutch midfielder has impressed for Milan, blossoming into an all-action midfielder rampaging from box to box. The 26-year-old only signed a new deal until 2030 earlier this season, yet has reportedly been convinced to join the dethroned Premier League giants.
Reijnders is expected to be joined at the Etihad Stadium by Rayan Cherki. The Lyon midfielder is thought to have been tracked by City as a cheaper alternative to Florian Wirtz, who appears to be Liverpool-bound. However, the Reds have also been linked with a move for the French playmaker.
City are said to have reached a “verbal agreement” with Cherki, according to Romano. Negotiations with Lyon are yet to get underway as Guardiola’s side prepare to submit their opening offer. Cherki is widely considered to be much cheaper than Reijnders, although initial reports of a bargain €25 million (£21.1 million, $28.5 million) price are expected to be unrealistic.