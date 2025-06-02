Man City Dealt Harsh 2025 Club World Cup Injury Blow
Manchester City confirmed Mateo Kovačić will miss the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to an Achilles injury.
The club announced the Croatian underwent surgery on an Achilles injury and will “spend the summer rehabilitating from the operation.” The news comes after Kovačić missed the FA Cup final due to injury and Manchester City’s final Premier League match of the season because of a suspension.
Although Manchester City did not reveal how long the 31-year-old will be out, The Athletic report Kovačić is set to be sidelined for three months. He will miss the entirety of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, leaving Pep Guardiola without one of his most experienced midfielders.
Kovačić made 42 appearances for Manchester City this season, recording seven goals and three assists along the way. Although the Croatian did not play his best football in the club’s disappointing 2024–25 campaign, he is still a valuable player that Guardiola will have to replace in a few weeks.
Manchester City’s midfield will also be without James McAtee, who was left out of Guardiola's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup squad. The 22-year-old is instead joining the Three Lions’ U21 squad ahead of the European U21 Championship. Kevin De Bruyne, meanwhile, will also likely not feature in this summer’s tournament as he plots his next move.
The good news for Guardiola is that all signs point to Rodri playing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The 2024 Ballon d’Or winner missed almost the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury, but he made his triumphant return against Bournemouth on May 20. The Spaniard gives a monumental boost to Guardiola’s squad, even without Kovačić, McAtee and De Bruyne available.
Manchester City will be eager to make a deep run at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after finishing this season trophyless.
The Cityzens kick off their tournament against Wydad AC on Wednesday, July 18.