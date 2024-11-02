Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
As Manchester City's injury crisis continues to mount, the defending English champions are headed to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth.
Fresh off getting knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City must turn its attention back to the Premier League where Pep Guardiola's side sits atop the standings. Staying ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal, though, is becoming more and more difficult with each new injury hitting the team.
Savinho is the latest City man unavailable after suffering an ankle injury midweek. The Brazilian joins Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Jérémy Doku on the sidelines. Joško Gvardiol also picked up a knock on Wednesday and Manuel Akanji did not play due to a groin injury. Both remain a doubt for this weekend's clash.
The good news for Guardiola is many of his most trusted players are ready to rejoin the XI after being rested in the Carabao Cup, including the Premier League's leading goalscorer Erling Haaland.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Bournemouth on Nov. 2.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-1-4-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian is back between the posts after a rest midweek.
RB: Rico Lewis—Lewis will have the tough task of silencing Antoine Semenyo, who has three goals and one assist for Bournemouth this season. The 19-year-old could also play in a double pivot alongside Kovačić should Guardiola favor a back three.
CB: John Stones—The England international is in for his second consecutive start. The Citizens might require another late-game goal from the defender with the injuries plaguing the midfield and attack.
CB: Rúben Dias—After coming off at halftime in City's midweek fixture, Dias is one of Guardiola's freshest defenders.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian is expected to return to the XI despite suffering a minor knock against Tottenham. Nathan Aké is also an option should Gvardiol be unfit to play.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—The ex-Real Madrid man will continue to fill the large hole left by Rodri. Kovačić already has three goals to his name in City's Premier League title defense.
RW: Bernardo Silva—With Savinho injured, expect Silva to slot in on the right-wing. The 30-year-old has yet to get off the mark this season.
AM: İlkay Gündoğan—The 34-year-old might have struggled in transition on Wednesday, but Guardiola still needs Gündoğan's experience and playmaking on the pitch amid City's injury crisis.
AM: Phil Foden—After a rather underwhelming 58 minutes leading the line against Tottenham, Foden will drop back on Saturday and play behind Haaland.
LW: Matheus Nunes—Fresh off scoring City's lone goal midweek, Nunes is back on the left-wing at the weekend. The 26-year-old has three goals and four assists across all competitions this season.
ST: Erling Haaland—With 11 goals in the Premier League alone, Haaland continues to be City's most consistent player and one of Europe's best goalscorers.