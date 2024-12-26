Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Manchester City will hope to turn around their season starting with a Boxing Day clash against Everton in the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola's side currently sits seventh after collecting just four points from their previous eight Premier League matches. The Citizens have won just one game from 12 across all competitions since Oct. 26. It's the worst stretch in Guardiola's managerial career and time is running out for the reigning champions to return to form.
Injuries continue to be an issue for City. Ruben Dias and Nathan Aké will be sidelined against the Toffees. John Stones left the game against Aston Villa at halftime and is doubtful for the Boxing Day fixture, meaning City's defense will be undermanned once again. Furthermore, Ederson is dealing with an illness and could be unavailable yet again.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against Everton.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (3-2-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Ortega will remain between the sticks as he looks to take over the starting role.
CB: Kyle Walker—Mistakes and overall struggles have defined Walker's season so far but the lack of options means he'll stay in the lineup.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji will be in the middle of the three center back setup hoping for a better defensive showing.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian international will try to help City keep their second clean sheet in two months.
CM: Rico Lewis—Lewis will be in the midfield pivot but will offer the back line a hand defensively covering the flanks when out of possession.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The former Chelsea man will start back-to-back City games for the first time in over a month.
RW: Bernardo Silva—After getting two assists in the first three league games, Silva has just two more in since the start of September.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden bagged his first goal of the Premier League season last time out against Aston Villa.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian was an unused sub against Villa but his ability to pick out a pass might be the key to unlocking a solid Everton defense.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku will return to the lineup as Guardiola continues to alternate between him and Jack Grealish.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland has just two league goals since the start of November and Mohamed Salah has overtaken him in the golden boot race.