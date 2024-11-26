Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord: UEFA Champions League
Manchester City is in desperate need of a victory and its next opportunity comes against Feyenoord in the Champions League.
For the first time in his coaching career, Pep Guardiola must get his team back to winning ways after five consecutive defeats. Manchester City lost matches to Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Sporting CP and Brighton & Hove Albion and then suffered a 0–4 defeat to Spurs in its first Premier League match back from the November international break.
Guardiola's side is in for a major injury boost, though, ahead of its Champions League clash with Feyenoord. Although Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovačić will miss Tuesday's clash, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Matheus Nunes are available to make appearances at the Etihad. Rúben Dias and Jérémy Doku also returned to training but remain doubts for the match.
To avoid another defeat, City needs to come up with a result against Feyenoord, a side that has just one less point than the defending English champions in the UCL league phase standings.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Brian Priske's squad on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian has conceded 10 goals in his last three appearances for City.
RB: Kyle Walker—With Rico Lewis needed in the midfield, Walker will once again get the nod on the right flank despite his unimpressive performances as of late.
CB: Manuel Akanji—While Dias continues to recover from a calf injury, Akanji is the man tasked with helping City keep its first clean sheet since Oct. 26.
CB: Nathan Aké—Expect the Dutchman to return to the XI after Stones was pulled at halftime against Tottenham.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian has not been at his best during City's recent losing streak, but he is still one of Guardiola's most reliable defenders on a good day.
DM: Matheus Nunes—With Kovačić and Rodri sidelined, Guardiola needs some new faces in the midfield, especially after Gündoğan played 90 minutes at the weekend. Nunes comes into the mid-week clash with fresh legs and three goals to his name.
DM: Rico Lewis—Lewis failed to make an impact against Tottenham, but should find more success against a Feyenoord side riddled with injuries.
RW: Savinho—Savinho will look to bounce back from arguably one of his worst performances in a City shirt. The Brazilian has yet to find the back of the net for his new club.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne might not solve all of City's problems, but his playmaking ability will certainly create more chances for Guardiola's men, especially given the midfielder's chemistry with Haaland.
LW: Jack Grealish—The England international returned from injury against Spurs and should feature from the start in Tuesday's match. Despite gifting Tottenham a goal, Grealish is still a much-needed addition to City's struggling attack.
ST: Erling Haaland—The striker already has 15 goals across all competitions this season, including three in the Champions League.