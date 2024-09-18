Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan – Champions League
Manchester City return to action for a midweek clash against Serie A giant Inter Milan in a rematch of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.
The reigning Premier League champion is fresh off a 2–1 triumph over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's team remains perfect to start the season with 12 points collected from four matches.
City's first match in the new Champions League format comes against one of the best sides in Europe. While Inter has sputtered with two wins and two draws in the Italian top flight, Simone Inzaghi's team are capable of taking down any side on its day.
Guardiola could look to bring players like Rúben Dias and Jérémy Doku back into the starting lineup after the two players were rested in the win over the Bees. Doku and fellow forward Bernardo Silva and attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be vital in City's bid to unlock the well-drilled Inter defense that's conceded three goals in Serie A action.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan (4–2–3–1)
GK: Ederson – The Brazil international will be as crucial as ever in the build-up with his on-the-ball quality.
RB: Kyle Walker – The 34-year-old keeps his place at right-back in his second start of the season.
CB: Rúben Dias – Dias returns to the backline after coming off the bench vs. Brentford.
CB: John Stones – Stones it set to start again despite an unconvincing performance at the weekend as his passing range is needed in the backline.
LB: Joško Gvardiol – The versatile defender helped solidify the City defense in the second half against Brentford after the team's poor start to the match.
DM: Rodri – The best defensive midfielder in world soccer returns to the starting lineup alongside Kovačić.
DM: Mateo Kovačić – Kovačić is likely to form a midfield pairing with Rodri due to his extensive experience in the competition.
RW: Bernardo Silva – Guardiola could look to utilize Silva out on the right in an attempt to unlock the rigid Inter defense.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne – The 33-year-old remains the best chance creator in all of soccer with the ability to pick a pass out from anywhere on the pitch.
Jérémy Doku – A fourth start of the season could be on the cards for Doku after Guardiola rested him against Brentford. Doku is another City forward who can run at defenders to help break down teams deploying low blocks.
ST: Erling Haaland – Haaland looks to continue his electric start to the season with nine goals scored in four appearances.