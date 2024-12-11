Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus: Champions League
Manchester City looks to get back to winning ways in the Champions League as Pep Guardiola's men take on a struggling Juventus side.
Manchester City finally snapped its poor run of form with a win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last week, but could only manage a 2–2 draw against Crystal Palace three days later. The defending English champions now must return to European action with the hopes of collecting three points in the Champions League for the first time since Oct. 23.
Guardiola's side is still riddled with injuries. Nathan Aké, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Oscar Bobb and Rodri are all ruled out of Wednesday's clash, leaving City without many defensive options. The good news is Mateo Kovačić and Phil Foden returned to training with the team, though they both still remain a doubt to get the nod against Juventus.
City currently sits in 17th place in the Champions League standings with just eight points from its first five matches. The Citizens dropped points against Inter Milan, Sporting CP and most recently, Feyenoord after squandering a three-goal lead.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Juventus on Dec. 11.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (4-1-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—The German is in line to get the nod between the posts yet again over Ederson.
RB: Kyle Walker—The captain will make his 315th appearance for City on Wednesday.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias has the tough task of keeping Dušan Vlahović, who has nine goals to his name this season, off the scoresheet.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—After a string of poor performances, the Croatian looked back in fine form at the weekend.
LB: Rico Lewis—The England international faces a Premier League suspension for his red card against Crystal Palace, but he is still available to play in the Champions League. Lewis found the back of the net 16 minutes before he was sent off.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The 34-year-old scored his second Champions League goal of the season against Feyenoord, but Guardiola will primarily rely on his defensive efforts in the midfield against Juventus.
RW: Savinho—Savinho is still searching for his first goal in a blue shirt.
AM: Bernardo Silva—The 30-year-old has a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. He has played 90 minutes in City's last five matches, though, so Guardiola might be inclined to sit him for Jack Grealish.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The Belgian had a terrific game against Nottingham Forest in his first start back from injury, recording a goal and an assist. He will look to replicate his performance in the Champions League.
LW: Matheus Nunes—Jérémy Doku is an option for Guardiola, but Nunes should get the nod on the left wing after bagging an assist and creating the most chances against Crystal Palace.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland comes into the fixture with 18 goals across all competitions this season.