Rodri Reveals Players Are 'Close' to a Strike Over Increase in Matches
Rodri revealed players are not happy with soccer's expanded match calendar.
Ahead of Manchester City's clash with Inter Milan, Rodri fielded questions from journalists about his team's upcoming Champions League fixture, his Ballon d'Or odds and the increased workload for players at the biggest clubs in the world.
With new formats to the Champions League and the Club World Cup, Manchester City players are already guaranteed to play four extra matches in the upcoming calendar year. The additional games might not seem like much, but on top of 38 matches in the Premier League along with EFL and FA Cup campaigns, Pep Guardiola's men will likely play 60–70 matches this season.
Plus, players must also represent their countries during international breaks. More and more of the sport's top talent are dealing with overload issues and suffering injuries, including Rodri who just helped Spain win Euro 2024. The midfielder only just made his first appearance for Manchester City at the weekend after suffering a hamstring injury over the summer.
Rodri voiced his concerns over possible burnout for the world's busiest and best players.
"This year, we are going [to play] 70 maybe 80 [games]," he said. "In my humble opinion, I think it's too much. I think we have to take care of ourselves. Someone has to take care of ourselves because we are the main characters of this sport."
"In my opinion, when I am rested and not tired, I perform better," he concluded.
In response to a question regarding a possible player strike, Rodri replied, "Yes, I think we are close to that...I think if you ask any player, he will say the same. It is not the opinion of Rodri—I think it is the general opinion of the players."
"If [the calendar remains] this way, it will be a moment where we will have no other option."
Rodri will be back in action for Manchester City as Guardiola's men take on the reigning Serie A champions on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 3 p.m. ET.