Manchester City vs. Arsenal – Premier League Preview, Predictions, Team News
Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the Premier League in a match with title race implications so early in the season.
Both sides come into the match having drawn their opening Champions League fixtures to Serie A teams. Inter Milan and Atalanta held City and Arsenal to goalless draws respectively. City is perfect in the Premier League through four games on 12 points while Arsenal is unbeaten having only dropped points to Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw.
The last time these two teams met both sides failed to score in a tense match. Arsenal's William Saliba and Gabriel defended well to keep Erling Haaland and company off the scoresheet. The draw ended up not being enough to get Arsenal the Premier League trophy. There's a feeling that Arsenal need to get the job done this time around at the Etihad Stadium, a ground Mikel Arteta has yet to win at as Arsenal manager.
For Pep Guardiola's side, it's a chance to put some early distance between himself and his former assistant.
What Time Does Manchester City vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
Manchester City vs. Arsenal H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Manchester City: 2 wins
- Arsenal: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Manchester City
Arsenal
Manchester City 0–0 Inter – 09/18/2024
Atalanta 0–0 Arsenal – 09/19/2024
Manchester City 2–1 Brentford –09/14/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Arsenal – 09/15/2024
West Ham United 1–3 Manchester City – 08/31/2024
Arsenal 1–1 Brighton & Hove Albion – 08/31/2024
Manchester City 4–1 Ipswich Town –08/24/2024
Aston Villa 0–2 Arsenal – 08/24/2024
Chelsea 0–2 Manchester City – 08/18/2024
Arsenal 2–0 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 08/17/2024
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Arsenal on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
USA Network/Telemundo
Canada
FuboTV
Manchester City Team News
Guardiola announced Phil Foden is fighting for a place back in the starting XI after playing 45 minutes in the Champions League. "... he was the best player last season and now he is fighting to be back," the manager said. Erling Haaland is chasing history to become the fastest player to score 100 goals for a single club. If he scores against Arsenal, he would tie Cristiano Ronaldo's record with Real Madrid.
Guardiola could bring Kyle Walker back into the side against Arsenal who will look to play on the transition. In regards to Kevin De Bruyne, "Kevin feels a little better, but not yet. Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be involved."
If De Bruyne doesn't start, Foden could slot in to the midfield as a creator.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
- Ederson; Gvardiol; Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Lewis; Savinho, Foden, Kovacic, Grealish; Haaland
Arsenal Team News
Rice makes his return to the Premier League after serving a one-game suspension in the north London derby. Mikel Arteta has another big decision to make in midfield given Thomas Partey's form to start the season. Jorginho partnered Rice last season at the Etihad, but Martin Ødegaard will miss out again as he recovers from an ankle injury.
Riccardo Calafiori returned to the side midweek and should be available on Sunday while Mikel Merino still recovers from a shoulder injury.
Arteta could opt for an extremely defensive setup hoping to hit City on the counter given Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz haven't quite worked out in midfield so far.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City
- Raya; Timber, Gabriel, Saliba, White; Rice, Jorginho, Partey; Martinelli, Havertz, Saka
Manchester City vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Arsenal hasn't conceded a goal away from home so far this season in all competitions, but this is the team's toughest test. Arteta, should he opt for three natural midfielders in Rice, Jorginho and Partey, can make his team difficult to break down in two phases and play on the counter.
Yet, it's City at home. Arteta hasn't picked up three points here in his Arsenal tenure, not to mention the form Guardiola's side is currently in. City has scored nearly double the Premier League goals Arsenal has this season conceding just three. If City can unlock Arsenal's defense early, it'll be difficult for the Gunners to get back into the game.
Prediction: Manchester City 1–0 Arsenal