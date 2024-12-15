Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Preview, Team News, Lineups
Manchester United are headed to the Etihad to play Manchester City in the 195th Manchester derby.
Both Manchester City and Manchester United come into Sunday's Premier League fixture with plenty of questions surrounding each team. The defending English champions have dropped points in nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions and the Red Devils are coming off two consecutive Premier League defeats.
Past form always goes out the window, though, when it comes to the Manchester derby. Manchester United defeated Pep Guardiola's men in the 2024 FA Cup final despite finishing 31 points behind them in the 2023–4 Premier League standings. In fact, despite Manchester City's dominance over the last four years, they have fallen to their rivals five times since 2020.
With Manchester City still struggling with injuries and Manchester United still finding their footing under Ruben Amorim, the first Manchester derby of the 2024–5 Premier League season promises an unpredictable affair that could end with plenty of goals, drama and more.
Here's SI Soccer's guide to Manchester City vs. Manchester United.
What Time Does Manchester City vs. Manchester United Kick-off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Kick-off Time: 11:30 a.m. EST
Manchester City vs. Manchester United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Manchester City: 4 wins
- Manchester United: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Manchester City 1–1 (Pens 7–6) Manchester United (Aug. 10, 2024) – FA Community Shield
Current Form (All Competitions)
Manchester City
Manchester United
Juventus 2–0 Manchester City: Dec. 11, 2024
Viktoria Plzen 1–2 Manchester United: Dec. 12, 2024
Crystal Palace 2–2 Manchester City: Dec. 7, 2024
Manchester United 2–3 Nottingham Forest: Dec. 7, 2024
Manchester City 3–0 Nottingham Forest: Dec. 4, 2024
Arsenal 2–0 Manchester United: Dec. 4, 2024
Liverpool 2–0 Manchester City: Dec. 1, 2024
Manchester United 4–0 Everton: Dec. 1, 2024
Manchester City 3–3 Feyenoord: Nov. 26, 2024
Manchester United 3–2 Bodø/Glimt: Nov. 28, 2024
How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
USA Network, Telemundo, NBCSports.com, fuboTV
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
Manchester City News
Manchester City is still dealing with significant injury woes. Nathan Aké, John Stones, Rodri and Oscar Bobb are all set to miss Sunday's clash and Manuel Akanji remains a doubt as well. Guardiola will likely look to Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to complete his weakened backline.
It remains to be seen if Mateo Kovačić and Phil Foden are fully fit to get the nod, but expect them both on the pitch if they are ready to play. Foden comes into the match tied with Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford for the most goals in the Manchester derby among current players on both teams.
Rico Lewis is also unavailable for the match after being sent off last weekend against Crystal Palace. The England international will serve his one-game suspension on Sunday.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester United (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Kovačić; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Nunes; Haaland
Manchester United Team News
Manchester United will be without the injured Luke Shaw for the Manchester derby. The England international suffered a new injury just three matches after making his return from a long-term calf injury.
Jonny Evans, who missed Manchester United's last five matches due to injury, returned to training ahead of this weekend's fixture.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (3-4-2-1): Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho; Højlund
Manchester City vs. Manchester United Score Prediction
In recent years, Manchester City would be the obvious choice to leave the Etihad with three points against Manchester United, but Guardiola's side has only won one game in its last 10 fixtures. The Red Devils have the firepower to take advantage of the Citizens' poor defensive form, but have yet to show the quality needed to defeat the defending English champions.
Prediction: Manchester City 2–2 Manchester United