Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Saves Flight Passenger in Medical Emergency
Bruno Fernandes took action when a passenger on his flight to Portugal needed medical assistance.
The Manchester United captain was on his way to join the Portugal national team for the November international break when a passenger shouted for help on the plane. Fernandes, who was on his way to the bathroom, immediately went to help the person in need, recalls fellow passenger Susanna Lawson.
"[We] suddenly heard a shout for assistance which those within hearing distance looked back, including us as we were toward the back," Lawson told UK outlet Business Cloud. "Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not."
“Members of the crew rushed to the back to help. There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on," she continued. "He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK."
After the flight landed, the Portugal international, along with teammate Diogo Dalot, agreed to take a photo with Lawson. "I praised him for looking after the ill passenger. Honestly if you didn’t know who he was you would have just thought he was any other passenger."
Fresh off recording a goal and an assist in United's 3–0 victory over Leicester City at the weekend, Fernandes must turn his attention from domestic play to international duty. Portugal faces Poland and Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, and two wins will secure its spot atop League A Group 1.
When Fernandes returns back to Manchester, new head coach Rúben Amorim will be waiting to take charge of the squad. The Portuguese manager's first Premier League fixture with the Red Devils comes against Ipswich Town on Nov. 24.