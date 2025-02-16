Manchester United Confirmed Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League
Manchester United will travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur, aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.
Not so long ago, this would've been a clash of two of the best teams in England fighting for the top places in the Premier League. Reality is different now, as both "big six" teams are currently together in the standings, languishing, with Manchester United 13th and Tottenham 14th.
Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a 2–1 win in the FA Cup against Leicester City that saw them qualify to round five of the tournament thanks to Harry Maguire's late-game heroics. Manchester United will hope their cup success can offer a boost that helps them show a better face in the Premier League, where struggles have defined Amorim's tenure so far.
Lisandro Martínez will be sidelined for the considerable future with a serious knee injury and Luke Shaw suffered a set-back in his recovery. Johnny Evans and Mason Mount also remain out with their respective injuries.
Here's Manchester United's lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana has started every Premier League game since his arrival at Manchester United.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt comes into the starting lineup.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire will hope for another strong showing like the one against Leicester last time out.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—Martínez's injury could force Mazraoui to play as a center back in coming games.
RWB: Patrick Dorgu—United's January signing will make his Premier League debut from the start, covering ground on United's right flank.
CM: Casemiro—The Brazilian comes in for Ugarte.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain will have the freedom to venture forward with Ugarte supplying cover behind him.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot has played the most minutes of any United player in the Premier League this season.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho's introduction in the second half vs. Leicester changed the game for United and should earn him a start against Tottenham.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee starts up top with Amorim still yet to figure out who his best option is to lead the line.
ST: Rasmus Hojlund—Hojlund comes into the side after Diallo suffered an injury.