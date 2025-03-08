Manchester United Injuries: Every Player Out of Arsenal Clash
An injury-riddled Manchester United must host Arsenal while missing nearly half their squad.
Just when Manchester United's season could not get any worse, the Red Devils found themselves in the middle of an injury crisis. Only 18 players made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League and now, Ruben Amorim's depleted squad must take on Arsenal just three days later.
With several players already out for the season and more at the risk of joining them, United have little depth for the foreseeable future. To make matters worse, Patrick Dorgu is still serving his suspension for his straight red card against Ipswich Town. Toby Collyer did play in the Red Devils' 1–1 draw with Real Sociedad, but it looks unlikely many others will return in time for a showdown with the Gunners.
Here are all the Red Devils set to miss out on United's Premier League clash with Arsenal.
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire was one of the 10 players missing from United's squad for the Europa League. The England international was forced to come off the pitch against Fulham last weekend due to a minor knock.
Although Amorim confirmed Maguire was kept in Manchester as a precaution, the center back is still a doubt heading into the Red Devils' clash with Arsenal. In his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese manager reiterated, "We are trying to see all the players that are fresh and that are not in danger of getting an injury."
Manuel Ugarte
Along with Maguire, Ugarte also missed out on United's trip to Spain. Amorim confirmed the two players are dealing with "small things" and playing them on Thursday would have been too much of a risk.
It remains to be seen if Ugarte will be available against United and he remains a doubt to feature, let alone start.
Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo is still out with the calf injury he suffered in early February. The England international picked up the injury in training before United faced Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 16.
The 19-year-old will likely remain sidelined until April. He has yet to return to training.
Mason Mount
Mason Mount's United tenure has been marred by injury. The 26-year-old only has 14 appearances in a red shirt due to various issues, the latest being a muscle injury he suffered in the Manchester derby.
Although Amorim has yet to confirm Mount's return date, he did specifically state that the midfielder "will return" at some point this season.
Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martínez is out for the season. The Argentine was stretchered off the pitch against Crystal Palace on Feb. 2 after tearing his ACL.
Martínez already underwent surgery to repair his knee, but he is looking at a lengthy spell on the sidelines before he can return to action.
Amad Diallo
Amad Diallo's strong surge under Amorim came to an end in February when the 22-year-old suffered an ankle ligament injury in training. Diallo was projected to miss the remainder of the season.
Amorim's latest update on the promising talent was not as negative, though. The United boss said, "Even Amad, we'll see in the end of the last month. I don't want to say anything to you but I have the hope to have Amad before, we'll see.
Luke Shaw
Yet another injury is keeping Luke Shaw off the pitch. The left back missed the last three months of last season with a hamstring injury and then represented England at Euro 2024. After the tournament, Shaw confirmed he sustained a calf injury.
It took nearly four months for Shaw to make his first appearance this season and he only lasted three matches before suffering a new hamstring injury.
Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans would have added some much-needed depth to Amorim's wounded backline, but he is injured as well. The 37-year-old has been dealing with a muscle problem since December and looks no closer to coming back.
Altay Bayındır
Altay Bayındır is still nursing an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of Amorim's squad for the last month. The Turkish goalkeeper was last available on Feb. 2 against Crystal Palace.
Without Bayındır, André Onana has been forced to start across all competitions.
Tom Heaton
Tom Heaton is still out for United as well. The third-choice goalkeeper could have moved up the ranks in the wake of Bayındır's injury, but he remains unavailable. Heaton has not made an appearance for United this season.
