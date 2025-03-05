Manchester United Injuries: Every Player Out of Real Sociedad Clash
A staggering 10 injured Manchester United players are missing out on the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Real Sociedad.
Despite Manchester United's poor form in the Premier League this season, they finished out the Europa League league phase as the only unbeaten team in the competition. The Red Devils have their sights set on reaching the final in Bilbao, but first they must get past La Liga's Real Sociedad.
Ruben Amorim's traveling squad for the clash is severely depleted due to injuries, with two fresh blows coming just one day before the match at Reale Arena. Plus, 17-year-old Chido Obi is not registered for the competition and therefore is ineligible for the upcoming fixture.
Here are all the Red Devils set to miss out on the trip to San Sebastián.
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire was left out of Amorim's squad after the center back picked up a minor knock against Fulham at the weekend. The England international did not train with the team on Wednesday and is being left in Manchester as a precaution.
Amorim confirmed the club is being "careful" with Maguire because United cannot afford to lose more players for an extended period. Maguire previously was sidelined with a muscle injury back in October.
Manuel Ugarte
Like Maguire, Manuel Ugarte will not feature against Real Sociedad due to a minor knock. The Uruguayan only played 53 minutes against Fulham at the weekend and did not participate in training on Wednesday.
Amorim revealed Ugarte and Maguire are dealing with "small things" that will be monitored during the week. "They cannot play this game because it will be a great risk," the Portuguese manager said.
Kobbie Mainoo
Kobbie Mainoo remains sidelined with a calf injury that he suffered in training ahead of United's clash with Spurs. The 19-year-old last featured in the Red Devils' 2–1 victory over Leicester on Feb. 7.
Mainoo is expected to be out for six weeks and is looking at an April return date. He was already sidelined for nearly two months with a muscle injury earlier in the season.
Mason Mount
Mason Mount's first season in a red shirt has been nothing short of a nightmare for the midfielder. The 26-year-old has only made 14 appearances for United this season, and six came in August and September.
Mount's latest injury came against Manchester City on Dec. 15. The England international was forced off the pitch just 14 minutes into the Manchester derby with a muscle injury. The club has yet to specify a timetable for his return.
Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martínez suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace on Feb. 2 and will miss the remainder of the season. The center back underwent successful surgery, but it will be a long time before he returns to the pitch.
United have yet to keep a clean sheet in the aftermath of Martínez's season-ending injury.
Amad Diallo
Amad Diallo was one of United's best players under Amorim, but his season was cut short in early February. The 22-year-old suffered an ankle ligament injury in training that will sideline him for the reason of the season.
Diallo secured United's biggest win of the Premier League season with his 90th minute winner against Manchester City.
Luke Shaw
Injuries continue to be the story of Luke Shaw's career. The left back missed the last three months of United's 2023–24 season with a hamstring injury and then suffered a calf injury after Euro 2024 that kept him off the pitch until November.
Shaw played just 98 minutes in three appearances for the Red Devils this season before sustaining a new hamstring injury.
Jonny Evans
Jonny Evans has been nursing a muscle problem since December. There has yet to be much substantial progress in his recovery. United will have to continue without the veteran defender for the foreseeable future.
Altay Bayındır
Altay Bayındır suffered an undisclosed injury ahead of United's FA Cup match against Leicester in February and has yet to return.
The Turkish goalkeeper started in United's final two Europa League league phase matches and could have been in line to get the nod against Real Sociedad, but he is still not fit.
Tom Heaton
Even Tom Heaton, United's third-choice goalkeeper, is sidelined due to injury. Amorim confirmed Heaton is recovering, but could not give a timetable for the 38-year-old's return.
