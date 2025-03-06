Real Sociedad 1–1 Manchester United: Player Ratings As United Remain Unbeaten in the Europa League
Manchester United kicked off their Europa League round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad with a 1–1 draw away from home.
A depleted Manchester United squad made the trip to San Sebastián with just 18 players. Injuries to 10 players, including Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire, left Ruben Amorim without many options against Real Sociedad. Still, the Red Devils had the better of the chances in the first half against their Spanish opponents.
Bruno Fernandes almost found the breakthrough for the visitors in the 36th minute, but his strike was blocked on the line. Joshua Zirkzee stormed into the box and sent two different follow-up efforts at goalkeeper Álex Remiro, but the forward could not find the back of the net either.
Zirkzee redeemed himself 12 minutes into the second half. A great ball from Alejandro Garnacho found the 23-year-old at the edge of the box and Zirkzee buried a first-time effort to put United up 0–1. The Red Devils soon kissed their lead goodbye after Fernandes was whistled for a handball inside the box. Mikel Oyarzabal equalized from the spot in the 70th minute.
Neither side could find a winner before the final whistle and the first leg of the round of 16 tie ended in a 1–1 draw. United do have a slight advantage over Real Sociedad, though, with the deciding leg unfolding at Old Trafford on Thursday, Mar. 13.
Check out player ratings from the Europa League match below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (3-4-3)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: André Onana
7.5/10
CB: Leny Yoro
7.2/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.5/10
CB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.4/10
RWB: Diogo Dalot
6.8/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
6.6/10
CM: Casemiro
7.2/10
LWB: Patrick Dorgu
6.6/10
RW: Alejandro Garnacho
7.6/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.5/10
LW: Joshua Zirkzee
8.3/10
SUB: Christian Eriksen (78' for Garnacho)
6.1/10
SUB: Victor Lindelöf (88' for Yoro)
N/A
SUB: Toby Collyer (88' for Zirkzee)
N/A