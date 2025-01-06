Manchester United Legend Tried Hilarious Ploy to Postpone Liverpool Clash
Gary Neville rolled up his sleeves in a hilarious attempt to get Manchester United's Premier League clash with Liverpool postponed.
After heavy snowfall hit Liverpool the night before the Reds welcomed Manchester United to Anfield, there was some doubt on whether the Premier League fixture would go on as planned or be postponed. Meetings between Liverpool's city council and the local police deemed the match safe to occur, but Neville wanted no part in watching his struggling former club take on Arne Slot's men.
Before kick off on Sunday, Neville jokingly shoveled some lingering snow back onto the pitch to have the game "called off." Jamie Carragher, the ex-Liverpool man, got out his own shovel and sent the snow back Neville's way.
Check out the funny encounter below.
Although United's poor form gave Neville plenty of reasons to dread the fixture, he did not need to be so worried in the end. The Red Devils managed a 2–2 draw with the Premier League leaders, and they could have left Anfield with all three points had Harry Maguire found the back of the net in the dying moments of the match.
The draw snapped a five-match losing streak for Ruben Amorim's men. Still, they sit in 13th place in the Premier League with just 23 points through 20 games.
United have little time to dwell on their result against Liverpool, though. The Red Devils have a trip to the Emirates on the horizon in the FA Cup. Neville might be keen to get that match postponed as well, but United will have to face Arsenal on Jan. 12.