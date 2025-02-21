Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Everton: Premier League
Manchester United will travel to Goodison Park to face Everton as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.
Ruben Amorim's side are once again in the midst of a Premier League losing streak. Consecutive defeats have seen Manchester United fall to 15th in the standings, well below the standards of one of the most historic teams in world soccer.
A trip to Everton looks even more daunting now considering the Toffees are riding high on a five-game unbeaten streak that's seen them climb out of the relegation fight and even past the Red Devils in the standings. The appointment of former Manchester United boss, David Moyes has revitalized Everton, and the Scot will be hoping to further worsen his former club's crisis.
It's been rough sledding for Amorim since he arrived in England, with criticism about his insistence to deploy his favored system despite the poor results getting louder by the day.
To make matters worse, injuries are beginning to take a toll on his squad. Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martínez are out for the rest of the season while Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugrate and Christian Eriksen are nursing issues as well. Amorim will have to find alternatives to get United back on track.
Here's how Manchester United could lineup vs. Everton in the Premier League.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana— Onana will get the start between the sticks.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui— The Morocco international has been deployed in different positions this season but will play as a center back against Everton.
CB: Harry Maguire— Maguire will hope to keep United's second Premier League clean sheet of 2025.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt— The Dutchman has looked far from his best, but with injuries mounting he'll once again get the nod to start.
RWB: Diogo Dalot— With Patrick Dorgu now in the squad, Dalot will likely get more minutes on the right flank.
CM: Casemiro— The former Real Madrid man continues to struggle with the pace and intensity of the Premier League.
CM: Bruno Fernandes— United's captain will operate from a deeper position, hoping to link up with the forward line.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu— The former Lecce player will get his second start in the Premier League.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee— Zirkzee scored a brace vs. Everton in December and those remain his last two goals in the Premier League.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho— The Argentine will hope to be sharper in front of goal than he was against Tottenham last time out.
ST: Rasmus Højlund— Højlund hasn't scored in the Premier League since Dec. 7.