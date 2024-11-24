Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Ruben Amorim's first test as Manchester United's new manager comes at Portman Road when the Red Devils take on Ipswich Town.
Under former coach Erik ten Hag and interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manchester United only managed 15 points through its first 11 Premier League matches of the 2024–25 season. The club's Europa League campaign did not get off to a much better start as United currently sits in 15th place with just one victory in four matches.
Amorim arrived at Old Trafford during the November international break with the hopes of turning United's disastrous season around. The ex-Sporting CP manager has plenty of decisions to make ahead of his first match in charge, including his starting XI. With Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Victor Lindelöf all a doubt, Amorim's defensive options are running thin. Tyrell Malacia is also continuing his slow recovery from a knee injury.
The good news for the Red Devils is Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw all returned to training, though it is unknown at this time just how much any of the three players could feature (if at all) in this weekend's match.
Here's how United could lineup against Ipswich Town on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—The goalkeeper aims to keep his sixth clean sheet of the 2024–25 Premier League season.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman will need to prove he can play in a back three after struggling with the formation under Louis van Gaal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
CB: Jonny Evans—The 36-year-old has played limited minutes this season, but with injuries piling up for United, he could be in for the nod. Yoro is also an option for Amorim.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez did not feature for Argentina due to back pain, but the 26-year-old will start on Sunday as long as he is fit.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international will have more freedom to link up in the attack playing as a wing-back under Amorim.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan has had an up and down start to his career at United, but the return of his old manager could be the spark he needs to rediscover his form.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The 19-year-old can finally rejoin the starting XI for the first time since Oct. 6. Expect Casemiro to take his place should Amorim exercise caution and keep the England international on the bench.
LWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Despite United's poor run of form, the former Bayern Munich defender has been one of the Red Devils' most consistent players this season.
AM: Amad Diallo—Diallo impressed in his two starts under Van Nistelrooy, recording a brace in the Europa League and an assist against Leicester City. Rashford and Garnacho are also options for Amorim to start alongside Fernandes.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain has recorded four goals and three assists in his last six appearances for United. Fernandes is also coming off a goal against Poland during the international break.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—If Amorim opts for a natural No. 9 leading the line, then Højlund will get the nod. The striker could finally turn the page on his slow start to the season under a new manager.