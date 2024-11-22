Five Key Takeaways From Ruben Amorim's Man Utd Press Conference
With his Manchester United debut just two days away, Ruben Amorim delivered a press conference that highlighted the changes coming to the Red Devils under his leadership.
All eyes are on Amorim as he takes over one of the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United had a disastrous start to the 2024–25 season, collecting just 15 points through its first 11 Premier League matches, resulting in Erik ten Hag's departure. Now, Amorim must right a sinking ship and get the Red Devils out of 13th place.
The former Sporting CP coach detailed his plans to get United back to winning ways when speaking to the media on Nov. 22. Not only did he promise new tactics, but he also emphasized a sense of belief he hopes to instill in the struggling squad.
Here's five key points from Amorim's insightful press conference.
1. Amorim Believes He Is the Coach to Get United Back to EPL Glory
When asked about becoming the sixth permanent manger of United since the club last won the Premier League, Amorim was confident in his ability to bring the Red Devils to the top of the EPL standings.
"I am a little bit a dreamer, and I believe in myself," Amorim said. "I also believe in the club. I think we have the same idea, the same mindset, so that can help. I truly believe in the players also."
Amorim went on to joke with the media that he does not subscribe to the outside negativity surrounding United's current squad; he fully backs his players and their "room to improve."
"I am the right person for this moment," Amorim declared. "I am a young guy. I understand the players."
2. Changes Are Coming to United's Play Style
Much has been made about Amorim shaking up United's formation and starting his preferred back three. Although the manager did not go into specific tactics, he did touch on his mindset regarding the potential new defensive system coming to United.
"It's not revolution because the football is not so different with five players in the back, three players in the back, four players in the back," Amorim said. "We will have to wait and see, but we will play a different type of football. We have our ideas."
He also emphasized United's need to become a more physical team moving forward.
3. Amorim Is Clear on Where United Needs to Improve
Along with new tactics, Amorim has his eye on improving glaring issues plaguing United.
"I think we lose the ball too often. We have to keep the ball. We have to be better on running back, I think that is clear for everybody," Amorim said.
"And we have to be very good in the details," he continued. "Sometimes you are hoping to change a lot of big things, [but] I think it's the small things. We have to improve on the small things. In the small things, I think I can help a lot."
Amorim also has the challenge of improving the mentality of the Red Devils. Just one month ago, Harry Maguire said the team's poor form was partly due to a "mental issue" and a lack of belief. Now, the Portuguese manager has the tall task of bringing a winning intensity and mentality back to the 13-time English champions.
4. Amorim Wants the Final Word on United's Future Transfers
Upon being asked if Amorim will play a role in bringing new players to Old Trafford, the coach made it clear he wants to work with the club in United's future transfers.
"It has to be all together," Amorim said. "We have to improve the process of recruitment. The data, the profile of the players that we want. But I have to have a strong position on that because I am the coach, I know how to play."
It is no secret United made plenty of expensive, questionable transfers under Ten Hag that did not pan out. Antony alone is regarded as one of the worst transfers in Premier League history. Amorim is hopeful his guidance can improve the quality of players coming in and out of the club.
"I think it's all together, but the final word, as you can say, should be the manager. Not just because it is your right, but because it is your responsibility," the coach said.
"All together, improve the process of the recruitment," Amorim concluded. "I have to understand the league, that is important. And then, when everything is aligned—all the ideas, everybody is on the same page—we can buy and sell players."
5. United Is Not an Impossible Job for Amorim
So often, United has been referred to as the "impossible job" for managers, but Amorim quickly denied that notion.
"Call me naïve, but I truly believe that I am the right guy in the right moment," he said. "I could be wrong, but the Earth still will turn, the sun will rise again. It doesn't matter. I am not worried about that."
Amorim reiterated, "I truly believe that I am the right guy for this job."
Only time will tell if Amorim's belief will amount to tangible success for United, but the manager gets his first opportunity to prove himself when the Red Devils take on Ipswich Town on Sunday, Nov. 24.