Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Premier League
Ruben Amorim will manage his first Manchester derby as Manchester United visit the Etihad Stadium looking to extend its city rival's crisis.
It's been an up and down start to Amorim's tenure in the Premier League. Consecutive losses against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have United in the bottom half of the standings. It's obvious that it'll take considerable time for Amorim to lift United back up into the upper echelon of English soccer, but the team looked good in the final stretch of the UEFA Europa League victory against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday.
Manchester City are vulnerable given their recent stretch. A first league win at the Etihad since 2021 would be a major milestone and the first signature victory of the Amorim era. United will be hoping to replicate the performance that saw them raise the FA Cup trophy in last summer's Wembley final.
Johnny Evans and Luke Shaw are the only notable players unavailable for the match. Amorim will have the bulk of his squad ready for selection as he continues to search for United's best XI in his preferred system.
Here's how Manchester United could lineup against Manchester City on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana's had nights to forget in United's last two games, being a key reason for the loss to Forest and the scare against Viktoria Plzen.
CB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Moroccan continues to be solid in his first season with the Red Devils.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt must prove he can play Amorim's system or else fellow summer signing, Leny Yoro, might replace him in the lineup.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The World Cup champion's ability on the ball is a much needed requirement for Amorim's stye of center back.
RWB: Amad Diallo—Amorim's been playing around with Diallo trying to find his best position in his system. There's no question that the 22-year-old should be a key piece of United's future.
CM: Casemiro—The former Real Madrid man will anchor United's midfield replacing Manuel Ugarte.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo's last United goal was the game winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot is well suited to play as a wing back as he's significantly better going forward rather than defending in a back four.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes is yet to be at his best under Amorim but he's much better suited to play as an advanced attacking midfielder rather than on than a in a deeper role.
AM: Marcus Rashford—Rashford must return to form quickly or else questions about his United future will continue to gain volume.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The Danish striker has five goals since Amorim's arrival including two Europa League braces.