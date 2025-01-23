Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Rangers: Europa League
Manchester United have a chance to cement their position amongst the top eight of the UEFA Europa League when they host Rangers at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have been dreadful at home for the past month, losing four out of five games at the Theatre of Dreams. Ruben Amorim's side looked completely powerless and were dominated by Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-3 home defeat this past weekend, prompting the Portuguese manager to say this iteration of Manchester United is "the worst ever."
In any case, this version of United is still unbeaten in the Europa League so far. Their three wins and three draws have them sitting seventh, one place above their upcoming rivals, Rangers. A win would solidify the Red Devils' place in the direct qualification spots to the round of 16 with only one game to go.
Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans remain sidelined as they continue to nurse injuries. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho's futures appear to be up in the air so it'll be interesting to see if Amorim considers them for this fixture.
United's Premier League season appears to be unsalvageable, but Amorim could look at the Europa League as a place to find hope for his project's future, making this a crucial game.
Here's how Manchester United could lineup vs. Rangers in the Europa League.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Rangers (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana has reverted back to his 2023-24 self, constantly making egregious mistakes. He'll need to bounce back fast.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt will occupy the right center back position in the back three.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire has looked better since the arrival of Amorim and will be deployed on the heart of defense.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Leny Yoro struggled mightily against Brighton and the World Cup champion will return to the lineup in his place.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—The Morocco international has been solid overall in his first season in England.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The former Sporting CP and PSG man has earned a starting role since the appointment of Amorim.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—United's academy talent is yet to regain the form that saw him start for England during the 2024 Euros.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot has played more minutes than any other outfield player for the Red Devils this season.
AM: Amad Diallo—The 22-year-old former Atalanta man has been a bright spot for United in an otherwise gray season.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain is still looking for his first Europa League goal of the season.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—The 23-year-old has added a spark off the bench in recent games and will get the nod up front in favor of Rasmus Højlund.