Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Manchester United host Southampton in their first match since a thrilling FA Cup victory over Arsenal.
The Red Devils are coming off two huge results against Liverpool and Arsenal. Ruben Amorim's men managed a 2–2 draw with the Premier League leaders and then eliminated the Gunners from the FA Cup with 10 men in a penalty shootout. Now, Manchester United get the chance to welcome last-place Southampton to Old Trafford for what could be their first Premier League victory in over a month.
Amorim will still be without the injured Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans for Thursday's fixture. He will also be unable to call on Diogo Dalot, who is serving a one-game suspension for his red card against Arsenal. As for Marcus Rashford, the England international's place in United's squad is still surrounded by question marks.
Here's what United's XI could look like against Southampton on Jan. 16.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER UNITED WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana returns to the starting XI for the Premier League clash.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The ex-Bayern Munich man played hero for the Red Devils against Arsenal.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire has arguably been the best defender for United since Amorim took charge.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine played a full 120 minutes in the FA Cup and helped hold the Gunners to just one goal.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui could miss out should Amorim opt to drop Diallo back into the position, but the Moroccan continues to deliver solid performances.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—After a slow start in a red shirt, the Uruguayan has earned himself a permanent spot in Amorim's midfield.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—At 19 years old, Mainoo is already set to make his 54th appearance for United.
LWB: Tyrell Malacia—With Dalot suspended, Malacia earns a rare start at left wing-back.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain scored United's only goal against Arsenal and stepped up first in the penalty shootout.
AM: Amad Diallo—Diallo should return to Amorim's starting lineup after only featuring off the bench at the weekend. The 22-year-old scored in the penalty shootout.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The Denmark international has not found the back of the net in over a month, but he still remains Amorim's preferred striker.