Manchester United vs. Arsenal Combined XI: Premier League Matchday 28
Manchester United vs. Arsenal. One of the biggest rivalries in Premier League history is renewed when the Red Devils host the Gunners this weekend.
Earlier this season, Arsenal defeated Man United at home in the league handing Ruben Amorim his first loss in the fixture. Just weeks later, the new boss got revenge eliminating Arsenal from the FA Cup on penalties. Despite the win, it's been all Arsenal recently in the Premier League. The Gunners have won four straight times in the league and look for consecutive wins at Old Trafford this Sunday.
Taking into consideration current form, Arsenal come in off of demolishing PSV in the Champions League while Man United drew with Real Sociedad in the Europa League.
Check out who makes a combined XI between two of England's biggest teams below.
Manchester United vs. Arsenal Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—No question here. Raya starts over Andre Onana as the Spaniard has shown he can be a top keeper at a top club since moving last season.
RB: Jurrien Timber—Timber has been one of Arsenal's best players this season. Since returning from an ACL injury in his first season as a Gunner, he's played the bulk of minutes after Ben White went down.
CB: William Saliba—The first of three Arsenal defendiners in the combined squad. Saliba is not only one of the Premier League's best defenders, but he's one of the best in the world.
CB: Gabriel—Saliba's partner joins him, but Gabriel is more than that. He's dominant defensively, an attacking threat on set pieces, and at times has outshined Saliba in defense.
LB: Diogo Dalot—Left back is a tricky position. Man United bought Patrick Dorgu for the position, but he's suspended for the tie. Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown this season that he's one for the future, but has been sent off twice already in his young career. Riccardo Calafiori hasn't quite found consistency yet as an Arsenal player. Dalot gets the nod completing the back line.
CM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes is arguably the first name on the Manchester United team sheet. He's the team's top scorer and provider in the Premier League this season
CM: Declan Rice—Many thought Rice was originally brought in to play as the holding midfielder in Arteta's 4-3-3. Even though he's playing more on the left side, he's still one of the best in the world when deployed deeper.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal's captain has struggled to find consistency this season after suffering an ankle injury, but many will argue he's still pivotal to how Arsenal want to play.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho starts off the left here providing width and an attacking threat.
ST: Leandro Trossard—One of Trossard's best traits is his ability to play across the front line. Arsenal fans might go as far to say they played their best soccer of the Mikel Arteta era when he was deployed as a false nine in their first title challenge.
RW: Ethan Nwaneri—A position that would've been taken up by Bukayo Saka, or even Amad Diallo if he was fit, Nwaneri starts off the right in this combined lineup. It's not a knock on Nwaneri either who has burst onto the scene this season and is making a case to keep an Arsenal spot even when Saka returns.