Marc-Andre ter Stegen Breaks Silence After Being Stripped of Barcelona Captaincy
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has given in to the club’s demands after being stripped of the captaincy during a period of heightened tension surrounding his current injury.
Ter Stegen was forced to undergo surgery in July after damaging his back during Barcelona’s preseason preparations. If the Germany international was deemed to be sidelined for at least four months, La Liga regulations would allow the club to re-allocate 80% of his salary on the official wage bill to cover the expenses of summer recruit Joan García, thereby ensuring the new goalkeeper could be registered in time for the upcoming La Liga campaign.
However, it was widely reported that Ter Stegen had blocked the release of his medical information, as is his legal right, preventing La Liga from making a judgement on the duration of his recovery. The 33-year-old did not help Barcelona’s case by publicly predicting that he would only be out for three months.
Tensions peaked on Thursday when the reigning Spanish champions confirmed that Ter Stegen had lost the armband and was the subject of “disciplinary proceedings”.
On Friday afternoon, Ter Stegen release a long personal statement to provide his own point of view during a time which has been “difficult for me, both physically and personally”.
“I understand that difficult moments can generate tension, but I trust that, through dialogue and responsibility, we can resolve this situation constructively,” he wrote. “I am fully willing to collaborate with the Club’s management to resolve this matter and to provide the requested authorization.”
Ter Stegen also took aim at the various media reports claiming that he had deliberately tried to derail Barcelona’s attempts to register García as his replacement.
“I would also like to clarify—in light of certain speculation—that all of the Club’s signings and contract renewals were completed prior to my surgery,” Ter Stegen pointed out. “Therefore, at no point could I consider that my unfortunate circumstances with the new surgery I had to undergo would be necessary for the registration of other colleagues whom I greatly respect and look forward to share locker room with for many seasons. Any alternative interpretation seems both unfair and inaccurate to me.”
“Throughout my career, I have always tried to conduct myself with professionalism, respect, and commitment towards the Badges I have represented,” Ter Stegen added. “I have a deep affection for FC Barcelona, this city, and its supporters, who have stood by me for so many years. My commitment to these colors remains absolute.”
“A lot may have changed,” he concluded, “but one thing never will: I love you, Culers!”