Marc Guehi’s Liverpool Move Dramatically Collapses With Defender ‘Set to Stay’ at Crystal Palace
After much toing-and-froing, Marc Guéhi is reportedly expected to remain a Crystal Palace player after the Eagles had their own deal for his replacement fall through.
The highly regarded England international reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool as early as the second week of August. However, convincing Crystal Palace to part ways with their on-pitch leader proved to be more difficult.
Manager Oliver Glasner took a particularly firm line when it came to speculation surrounding his vice captain. As recently as Sunday, shortly after watching Guéhi score a sumptuous strike in a 3–0 stroll against Aston Villa, the Palace boss defiantly insisted: “There is no deal.”
Yet, in the cold hard reality of Premier League finances, the expectation was that money would talk. As club chair Steve Parish reluctantly admittedly after Guéhi hoisted aloft the Community Shield, Palace’s second trophy in a matter of months after 119 years without a major piece of silverware, the Eagles could scarcely afford to turn down a suitable sum for a player who could leave for free in 2026.
Liverpool’s offer of £35 million ($47.3 million) was reportedly accepted by the club on deadline day and Guéhi promptly completed a medical on Merseyside.
However, the 25-year-old’s future was once again thrust into uncertainty after Palace’s move to secure his replacement began to unravel. The Times were the first to reveal that a move for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Igor Jesus had collapsed after rival interest from West Ham United emerged. The Athletic reported that Guéhi had opened up discussions with Glasner regarding his next move before a final decision was made.
A deal sheet was submitted to extend the window of opportunity beyond Monday’s 7 p.m. BST deadline for both clubs to find a suitable replacement. Palace did secure a £23 million deal for Jaydee Canvot, a French exciting teenage prospect without the experience which Guéhi boasts, but it did not prove to be enough to sanction their star defender’s exit.
Guéhi has just one year remaining on his Palace contract and will be entitled to leave Selhurst Park for free next summer unless he agrees to an extension.