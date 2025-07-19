Marcus Rashford: Barcelona ‘Agree’ Move for Man Utd Forward
Barcelona have struck a deal with Manchester United over a move for Marcus Rashford, a report has revealed.
Rashford is free to leave United this summer after returning from a six-month loan with Aston Villa, and the England international has been laser-focused on sealing a switch to Barcelona this summer in the face of interest from elsewhere.
That patience appears to have paid off as The Athletic were the first to state that talks between United and Barcelona were progressing towards an agreement.
Barcelona have proposed an initial loan deal for Rashford, who is reported to have already agreed to slash his wages—over £325,000 ($436,000) per week—in order to fit into the La Liga champions’ wage structure.
The bid includes an option to make the move permanent next summer, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed a full agreement has been struck.
United had wanted to sell Rashford outright this summer and were hopeful of pocketing as much as £40 million ($53.7 million) in the process, but his desire to join Barcelona and the La Liga side’s refusal to meet those demands has forced a change in stance.
Talks are now progressing to the final stages, with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick giving his final approval after speaking with Rashford.
Barcelona have been searching for a new left-sided forward all summer and thought they had reached an agreement to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club, only for the Spain international to spectacularly reject their advances.
Liverpool’s Luis Díaz was another target but the Reds’ refusal to do business left a deal well out of Barcelona’s price range.