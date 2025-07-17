Marcus Rashford: Barcelona Face ‘Fresh Competition’ for Man Utd Forward
Juventus are the latest side to express an interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, a report has revealed.
The two clubs have been in contact over another fringe winger, Jadon Sancho, for whom a bid was lodged late last week. Talks over the former Chelsea loanee continue to progress in the right direction.
As part of their negotiations, however, Gianluca Di Marzio claims Juventus have also spoken about Rashford, exploring the potential cost of a move for the 27-year-old.
The enquiry is not expected to impact Juve’s move for Sancho. Indeed, another report from the same outlet notes that Wednesday evening brought positive talks on all fronts for the Serie A side, including with both Sancho and United.
Rashford, for his part, continues to dream of a move for Barcelona, who do hold an interest in a summer deal but have yet to make any formal approach.
Man Utd Legend Slams Marcus Rashford Over Barcelona Dream
Rashford’s desire to join Barcelona has not sat well with former United striker Teddy Sheringham, who insisted the England international simply does not deserve to move to Camp Nou.
“If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you’re there, you appreciate it,” Sheringham told Sky. “You don’t throw it away and say you want to leave.
“I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.
“To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out—I didn’t like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn’t get the move that he’s hankering for.
“From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that’s a step up that he hasn’t deserved.”