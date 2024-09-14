Marcus Rashford Ends Premier League Goal Drought for Manchester United
After 189 days, Marcus Rashford finally scored a Premier League goal for Manchester United.
The Red Devils' 2024–25 Premier League campaign got off to a shaky start. Erik ten Hag's side only collected three points against Fulham before suffering two consecutive defeats to Brighton and Liverpool.
In its first game back from international break, though, Manchester United delivered the performance it needed to against Southampton, who is firmly at the bottom of the Premier League standings.
Just two minutes after André Onana saved Cameron Archer's penalty, new signing Matthijs de Ligt sent a header past Aaron Ramsdale to put his side up 1–0 lead, scoring his first goal for the Red Devils.
Rashford then doubled Manchester United's lead in the 41st minute. The 26-year-old curled home a bouncing strike from just outside the box that beat Ramsdale far post.
Rashford's goal was his first in the Premier League since Mar. 9 when he scored a penalty against Everton. The England international had plenty of pressure on his shoulders to deliver a quality performance today against the Saints, especially after recording zero shots in his first three starts of the season.
Manuel Ugarte also made his debut for Manchester United, coming off the bench in the 73rd minute. The midfielder will play a key role for the Red Devils moving forward alongside Kobbie Mainoo as Casemiro likely watches from the sidelines.
In the dying minutes of the match, Alejandro Garnacho got himself on the scoresheet in the 96th minute to give Manchester United the 3–0 victory.
The Red Devils handled business at St. Mary's Stadium and now turn their attention to their upcoming fixture against Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 17.