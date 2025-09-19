‘Amazing’—Marcus Rashford Makes Major Barcelona Transfer Admission
Marcus Rashford expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona for as long as possible after enjoying his start to life at an “amazing” club.
Rashford left Manchester United to spend the 2025–26 season with the Catalan giants, who have a €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.3 million) option to make the transfer permanent next summer.
The England international hasn’t been an instant starter since arriving at Barça, but Hansi Flick challenged Rashford to step up in Lamine Yamal’s injury absence, leading to him scoring both goals in Thursday night’s 2–1 Champions League win over Newcastle United.
Rashford, who is in this situation after falling out with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, was asked afterwards about how long he might be a Barcelona player for.
“As many [seasons] as possible. We will see,” he told TNT Sports. “I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can.”
Rashford also claimed that learning Barcelona’s style is already improving him as a player.
“I’m learning a lot,” he said. “It’s a new style of football, but it’s making me a better player. Honestly, it’s an amazing experience. I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona, every player my age has watched them play, it’s amazing football.”
Barcelona boss Flick suggested that as soon as signing Rashford was presented as an opportunity during the summer there was no hesitation.
“When we got this chance, it was okay, we have to do it,” Flick reflected.
“I spoke with him before everything [happened]. I said: ‘I want to have you in my team.’ For me, he’s an outstanding player. He had this strength that he can use. His speed, his control with the ball and his finishing is unbelievable.”
Rashford reciprocated the sentiment: “[Flick] is very important. I feel the confidence he’s given me. I knew he was a top manager before I arrived here, but to work with him is a pleasure.”
Teammate Frenkie de Jong said to ZiggoSport that he believes Rashford “felt at home” in this team.