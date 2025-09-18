Marcus Rashford Earns Massive Praise After Champions League Brace for Barcelona
Barcelona’s 2025–26 Champions League debut will be remembered as the day Marcus Rashford emphatically announced his arrival to the club.
Following four up-and-down performance to begin his Barcelona career, Rashford stole the show in the team’s Champions League opening 2–1 win against Newcastle United.
With Lamine Yamal out injured, Rashford took advantage of his opportunity. He first positioned himself perfectly to decidedly head home a Jules Koundé cross to give Barcelona the lead. Then, he scored a screamer from the edge of the box to complete his brace.
Rashford’s two goals were enough to secure the victory for the Catalans. It’s the first two goals the England international has scored wearing the Blaugrana shirt as praise rained down on him following his stellar performance.
“To be honest, I expect it, but I’m really happy for him,” Hansi Flick told beIN Sports after the game. “I think he’s had not easy last few years. For me it’s great, with the confidence he can get from these two goals, maybe he can make the next step and I’m very happy.”
With his brace, Rashford now has seven goals in 16 career appearances against Newcastle United. England national team teammate Anthony Gordon also commended Rashford when asked after the game.
“I’m really happy for him,” Gordon said to beIN Sports. “He’s worked very hard, he seemed very happy last time I was on England camp with him. And listen, he’s a top, top player, when he’s on his day, one of the best in the world. He scored to amazing goals, so well done to him.”
Current Barcelona teammates such as Ronald Araújo and Joan García also spoke highly of Rashford’s showing. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, teammates of Rashford during their time at Manchester United, also joined in posting Rashford’s second goal on Instagram.
After going through a difficult period over the past couple of seasons, the 27-year-old striker has kickstarted his career at Barcelona. “It’s an amazing experience [playing at Barcelona]. It’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible,” Rashford said after the game to TNT Sports.
Manager Hansi Flick challenged the summer signing before the game to step up in Yamal’s absence. “I have followed Marcus since he started at Manchester United. I always said the kind of player he is was really unbelievable. He has speed, but also in one vs. one situations is really fantastic. And also finishing. What I saw in the first weeks here is really good.
“He also has more potential he can show us. He wants to do this, of course. For me, it’s great to have him on my team.”
As Yamal continues to recover, Rashford looks to further impress his new boss. His next opportunity could come on Sunday when the Catalans host Getafe.