Marcus Rashford ‘Planning’ Man Utd Return After Barcelona Transfer Decision
Marcus Rashford plans to report for pre-season training with Manchester United if his future is not resolved in the coming weeks, a report has revealed.
Rashford is known to be training in Marbella, Spain, as he prepares for a permanent move away from Old Trafford. He is dreaming of a transfer to Barcelona but is yet to make any progress towards a switch to Camp Nou.
With no concrete interest in Rashford emerging thus far, ESPN state the England international has no plans to go on strike and is already thinking about linking up with United for pre-season next month.
Head coach Ruben Amorim is not thought to have made a final decision on Rashford at this point. While United are listening to offers and hope to cash in on the 27-year-old, it is thought the door to a formal return to the squad has never fully been closed.
Complicating the situation for United are Rashford’s significant wages. Earning over £300,000 ($404,000) weekly and with three years left on his contract, the Red Devils would struggle to justify freezing the forward out of the squad while no suitors are actively chasing his signature.
Barcelona have voiced an interest in signing Rashford but are currently working to close a deal for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. They have not ruled out bringing Rashford in as well but, according to Mundo Deportivo, have made it clear they have no desire to meet United’s financial demands.
United are said to be demanding just €30 million (£25.7 million, $34.6 million), but that is too high for a Barcelona side braced to spend twice that sum to sign Williams first.
Barcelona, for their part, want a loan deal for Rashford, who has already made it clear he will happily lower his wages to facilitate a switch to Catalonia. Whether such a move would interest United is unclear.
Rashford is one of several big-name forwards available for transfer at United. The Red Devils are also listening to offers for Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony, but their weak negotiating stance may force them to wait until late in the summer transfer window to agree deals.